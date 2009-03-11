UPDATES - March 12, 2009

An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds 44 new trojan definitions:
Hupigon.1309
Krap.103
Krap.102
Krap.101
Krap.100
LowZones.180
PWSteal.Agent.476
PWSteal.LdPinch.917
PWSteal.LdPinch.916
PWSteal.Nilage.508
PWSteal.OnLineGames.1552
PWSteal.Papras.120
PWSteal.QQPass.224
PWSteal.Sinowal.180
PWSteal.VB.244
PWSteal.WOW.399
PWSteal.WOW.398
TrojanDownloader.Tibs.352
TrojanDropper.FriJoiner.113
TrojanProxy.Agent.460
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.108
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.107
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.106
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.105
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.104
TrojanProxy.Small.295
TrojanSpy.BHO.105
TrojanSpy.KeyLogger.247
TrojanSpy.Small.243
VB.1422
Worm.Downloader.121
Worm.Downloader.120
Worm.Downloader.119
Dialer.335
DNSChanger.659
IRCBot.870
IRCBot.869
IRCBot.868
Kilva.102
Kilva.101
Syzor.100
TDSS.166
TDSS.165
TDSS.164
Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility. If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to update to the latest ruleset.
You should have 210302 rules.
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1236834701
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.