UPDATES - March 12, 2009

March 11, 2009 9:30 PM PDT
BOClean FILE DATE: 2009-03-12 10:45:56 (UTC)

TWENTY EIGHT new nasties for a total of 71,399 **UNIQUE**
infectors (341,356 variants of these including
trojans,worms,bots,hijackers,downloaders,spam proxies, rootkits, adware,
spyware,keyloggers,"dialers" and other malware in total) covered in
today's update for BOClean 4.27.

Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update
you collect includes **ALL** previous update information. There is no
need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.
http://www.comodo.com/boclean/trolist.html
TrojanHunter 5.0 Ruleset Update - Mar 11, 2009
March 11, 2009 9:54 PM PDT

An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds 44 new trojan definitions:

Hupigon.1309
Krap.103
Krap.102
Krap.101
Krap.100
LowZones.180
PWSteal.Agent.476
PWSteal.LdPinch.917
PWSteal.LdPinch.916
PWSteal.Nilage.508
PWSteal.OnLineGames.1552
PWSteal.Papras.120
PWSteal.QQPass.224
PWSteal.Sinowal.180
PWSteal.VB.244
PWSteal.WOW.399
PWSteal.WOW.398
TrojanDownloader.Tibs.352
TrojanDropper.FriJoiner.113
TrojanProxy.Agent.460
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.108
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.107
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.106
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.105
TrojanProxy.Glukelira.104
TrojanProxy.Small.295
TrojanSpy.BHO.105
TrojanSpy.KeyLogger.247
TrojanSpy.Small.243
VB.1422
Worm.Downloader.121
Worm.Downloader.120
Worm.Downloader.119
Dialer.335
DNSChanger.659
IRCBot.870
IRCBot.869
IRCBot.868
Kilva.102
Kilva.101
Syzor.100
TDSS.166
TDSS.165
TDSS.164

Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility. If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to update to the latest ruleset.

You should have 210302 rules.
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1236834701

Added later
March 12, 2009 12:44 AM PDT
Also added later 210358 for LiveUpdate only

Agent.3726
Agent.3725
Agent.3724
Agent.3723
FraudTool.AntiVirusXP.115
Inject.399
IRC.Zapchast.245
PWSteal.Papras.121
Rabbit.102
Riskware.WinFlashMedia.100
TDSS.168
TDSS.167
Tedroo.112
Tofsee.108
TrojanDownloader.AdLoad.470
TrojanDownloader.Agent.3129
TrojanDownloader.Agent.3128
TrojanDownloader.Agent.3127
TrojanDownloader.FraudLoad.585
TrojanDownloader.FraudLoad.584
TrojanDownloader.FraudLoad.583
TrojanDropper.Agent.1238
TrojanDropper.Agent.1237
TrojanDropper.Joiner.158
Worm.AutoRun.442
http://www.misec.net:80/forum/board/RulesetUpdates;action=display;num=1236834701
ClamAV #9100
March 11, 2009 10:07 PM PDT

Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.94.2
Total number of signatures: 520698
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 50 released on 15 Feb 2009 16:47 :0500
daily.cvd ver. 9100 released on 12 Mar 2009 05:07 :0400
http://www.clamav.net/

a-squared signature updates
March 11, 2009 10:26 PM PDT
another
March 12, 2009 12:42 AM PDT
NOD32 - 3930 (20090312)
March 11, 2009 10:35 PM PDT
2009-03-12 12:33
HTML/TrojanClicker.IFrame.EY, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.DST, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NNZ, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOA, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOB, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOC, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOD, JS/TrojanDownloader.Iframe.NDU, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQK, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQL, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQM, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQN, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQO, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQP, SWF/TrojanDownloader.Agent.KS (2), Win32/Adware.Antivirus2009, Win32/Adware.Antivirus360, Win32/Adware.BHO.NCX (2), Win32/Adware.Coolezweb (5), Win32/Agent.NWL, Win32/Agent.PAS (3), Win32/Agent.WPI, Win32/AutoRun.ABH (2), Win32/AutoRun.FakeAlert.AF, Win32/AutoRun.FakeAlert.AZ, Win32/AutoRun.Qhost.A (2), Win32/BHO.NNA, Win32/Dialer.NGT, Win32/Dialer.NHE, Win32/FlyStudio.HQ, Win32/FlyStudio.HR, Win32/Fujacks.CT, Win32/Hexzone.AN (6), Win32/KillAV.NDH (7), Win32/Kryptik.KM, Win32/Kryptik.KN, Win32/Olmarik.D (12), Win32/PSW.Agent.NJO, Win32/PSW.Legendmir.NFX, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NFF, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NHY, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMP (5), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMY (8), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNM (6), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODJ (2), Win32/Rbot (2), Win32/Rbot.DWE, Win32/Rootkit.Agent.NKA (2), Win32/Sohanad.NDR, Win32/Spy.Banker.OXB, Win32/Spy.Banker.QLG, Win32/Spy.Banker.QLN (2), Win32/Spy.Banker.QLO, Win32/Spy.Webmoner.NBK (2), Win32/Spy.Zbot.MJ, Win32/Tifaut.C (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.BKIQ (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.ORH (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OVM, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OWB, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OWM, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OWT, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OWW (4), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OWX, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Banload.ONU, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OIO, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OLI (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OQO, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.YS, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.ZI, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Small.OJH (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CZG, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CZK (3), Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NWL, Win32/TrojanDropper.VB.JUE, Win32/TrojanProxy.Small.NCA, Win32/Wigon.JN
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3930?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
NOD32 - 3931 (20090312)
March 12, 2009 2:48 AM PDT
2009-03-12 16:33
Java/ClassLoader, Java/Exploit.Bytverify.M, Java/TrojanDownloader.OpenStream.C, JS/Exploit.Pdfka.EC, JS/Exploit.Pdfka.FT, JS/Exploit.Pdfka.NAB (2), JS/Exploit.Pdfka.NAC (2), JS/Exploit.Pdfka.NAD (2), JS/Exploit.Pdfka.NAE, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOE, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOF, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOG, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOH, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOI, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOJ, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOK, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOL, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOM, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NON, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOO, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOP, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOQ, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NOR, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQQ, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQR (2), PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQS, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQT, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQU, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQV, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQW, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQX, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQY, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NQZ, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRA, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRB, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRC, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRD, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRE, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRF, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRG, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRH, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRI, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRJ, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRK, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRL, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRM, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRN, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRO, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRP, Win32/Adware.Antivirus2009, Win32/Adware.Antivirus360 (7), Win32/Adware.AntivirusPlus (6), Win32/Adware.MSAntispyware2009 (4), Win32/Adware.SpywareGuard (7), Win32/Adware.SpywareProtect2009, Win32/Adware.SuperJuan.A (2), Win32/Adware.Virtumonde (6), Win32/Adware.Virtumonde.NEF (4), Win32/AGbot (3), Win32/Agent.NFU (3), Win32/Agent.NSV (2), Win32/Agent.NWI (7), Win32/Agent.NWJ, Win32/Agent.OSE, Win32/Agent.PAT, Win32/Autoit.DK, Win32/Autoit.FM, Win32/AutoRun.FakeAlert.AF, Win32/AutoRun.FakeAlert.M (3), Win32/BHO.NKD, Win32/Delf.OCL, Win32/FlyStudio.NGZ, Win32/FlyStudio.NHA, Win32/Hexzone.AJ (2), Win32/Injector.LB, Win32/Injector.LC, Win32/Olmarik.D (8), Win32/Olmarik.FT (6), Win32/Popwin.NAL, Win32/Popwin.NAR, Win32/PSW.Delf.NMX, Win32/PSW.LdPinch.NKJ, Win32/PSW.Legendmir.NGZ (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMP (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMY, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNM (8), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNU (9), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NSU (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NUN, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NUR (4), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODJ (6), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.OEP (8), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.OHV (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.XTT (5), Win32/PSW.Papras.AQ (2), Win32/PSW.WOW.DZI (4), Win32/Qhost, Win32/Qhost.NIJ (2), Win32/Spy.Banbra.NOR, Win32/Spy.Banker.QLP, Win32/Spy.Delf.NRT, Win32/Spy.Zbot.BA, Win32/Spy.Zbot.JF (3), Win32/TrojanClicker.Flyst.NAA (4), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Autoit.NAN, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Banload.OOB (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OKO, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.SM, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Small.OJH (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Tiny.NEM, Win32/Waledac.HK, Win32/Wigon.DC, Win32/Wigon.JN (2)
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3931?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
NOD32 - 3932 (20090312)
March 12, 2009 12:15 PM PDT
2009-03-13 01:53
BAT/KillFiles.NAY, BAT/StartPage.NAJ (2), JS/Exploit.Pdfka.FL, JS/Exploit.Pdfka.FP (2), JS/Exploit.Pdfka.FQ (2), JS/Exploit.Pdfka.NAE, JS/Exploit.Pdfka.NAF (2), JS/Exploit.Pdfka.NAG (2), JS/Exploit.Pdfka.NAH (2), PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRQ, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRR, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRS, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRT, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRU, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRV, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRW, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NRX, Win32/Adware.Antivirus2009, Win32/Adware.Antivirus360, Win32/Adware.Coolezweb (2), Win32/Agent.NFU, Win32/Agent.NGC, Win32/Agent.OCX, Win32/AutoRun.ABH (5), Win32/AutoRun.Agent.IE (4), Win32/AutoRun.Agent.LG (2), Win32/Conficker.AA, Win32/Delf.OCM (2), Win32/Delf.OCN, Win32/FakeInit.H (3), Win32/FlyStudio.NHB (3), Win32/FlyStudio.NHC, Win32/Olmarik.D (4), Win32/Olmarik.FT (6), Win32/Popwin.NAL (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNM (8), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNU, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODJ, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.XTT, Win32/Spy.Banker.AAVG, Win32/Spy.Banker.QLQ (2), Win32/Spy.Banker.QLR, Win32/Spy.Delf.NRU, Win32/Spy.Delf.NRV, Win32/Spy.Delf.NRX, Win32/Spy.Zbot.BA, Win32/Spy.Zbot.JF, Win32/Tinxy.AB (2), Win32/TrojanClicker.Delf.NGE, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OVM, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OQP (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OQQ, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OQR, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.AAA (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Small.OJH, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CZG, Win32/TrojanProxy.Small.NDH
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3932?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
AVG - AVI: 270.11.11/1997
March 12, 2009 12:28 AM PDT

Added detection of new variants of trojans BackDoor.Generic11.IO, Generic13.AKU, BackDoor.Generic11.IH, Agent2.IQ, Downloader.Banload.AJEJ, Agent2.IT.
March 12, 2009
http://www.grisoft.com/us.download-update

AVG - AVI: 270.11.12/1998
March 12, 2009 8:15 AM PDT
F-Prot
March 12, 2009 1:10 AM PDT

F-PROT Antivirus can as of 12 March 2009 detect more than 1310835 worms, viruses and other malicious programs with its latest virus signature file.
http://www.f-prot.com/products/currentversions.html

Note: The total detections on the site are the same as what was posted on the 23rd of December 2008, BUT the actual program is being updated automatically at regular intervals even though the webpage isn't.

Panda
March 12, 2009 1:29 AM PDT
AntiVir Version: 7.01.02.162
March 12, 2009 1:37 AM PDT
SUPERAntiSpyware #3793
March 12, 2009 4:22 AM PDT
McAfee Daily #5551
March 12, 2009 4:52 AM PDT
NAV Daily
March 12, 2009 6:04 AM PDT
Google Chrome v2.0.169.1 released March 12, 2009
March 12, 2009 8:08 AM PDT

[quote] * Make the last tab have a right-click menu. Issue 8519
* Bring V8 to version 1.0.3.6 (r1458).
* Stop history search going on beyond the start of history. Issue 8438, and Issue 8456
* Fix black titlebars rendering when toggling DWM when the window is maximized. Issue 8526
* Fix horizontal scrolling to not be reversed on tilt wheel mice and old Thinkpads. Issue 8590
* Fixes crash in ResizeCorner. Issue 8477
* Make Google Chrome windows not hide auto-hide taskbars. Issue 20, and Issue 8410
* Fix installer failure when %TMP% not on C:Issue 8505

[/quote]

http://dev.chromium.org/getting-involved/dev-channel/release-notes
http://dev.chromium.org/getting-involved/dev-channel/release-notes/releasenotes201691

Download
http://www.google.com/chrome

avast! update 12.3.2009 version: 090312-0
March 12, 2009 8:25 AM PDT
VIPRE #5038
March 12, 2009 9:05 AM PDT
CounterSpy #5038
March 12, 2009 9:28 AM PDT
BitDefender - 03/13/2009 - 02:12
March 12, 2009 10:45 AM PDT
Windows Defender Signature Update March 12, 2009
March 12, 2009 12:08 PM PDT
Definition Version: 1.53.431.0
Engine Version: 1.1.4405.0

Product Info: Windows Defender

Available via Windows updates or the program updater

NOTE: Users who have not received the update within the program or MU or WU and wish to update manually, go to Microsoft Malware Protection Center Portal website to download the definitions. That is one of the features of their malware protection center portal... to allow manual download of the definitions for users who have trouble in getting the updates due to some reason or for users who administer computers and want to deploy defs updates offline.

Note: that this is nota daily Windows Defender update form the portal.

Windows Defender version: 1.1.1593.0 XP-32 bit system
Windows Defender version: 1.1.1505.0 Vista-32 bit system
Windows Defender version: 1.1.1600.0 Vista SP1
