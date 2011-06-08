Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - June 9, 2011

by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 7:23 PM PDT
27 total posts
TrojanHunter Ruleset Update - 421867 rules
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 7:34 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
TrojanHunter Ruleset Update - 421865 rules
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 6:26 AM PDT
Emsisoft Anti-Malware signature updates - 10:25
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 7:43 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
(NT) Also some program updates
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 7:43 PM PDT
BitDefender defs v7.37773
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 8:02 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.105.1592.0
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 8:15 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.105.1625.0
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 4:28 AM PDT
Ad-Aware defs v149.753/150.438
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 8:28 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
Ad-Aware defs v149.754/150.439
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 8:02 AM PDT
AntiVir Version: 7.11.09.126
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 9:01 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
AntiVir Version: 7.11.09.132
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 6:14 AM PDT
MBAM defs v6817
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 9:13 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
VIPRE/CounterSpy defs v9532
by roddy32 / June 8, 2011 10:14 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
Quick Heal defs
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 4:12 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
NAV Dawily defs
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 4:25 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
Daily Updates
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Norton AntiVirus 2008 and newer
Virus Definitions created 6/9/2011
Virus Definitions released 6/9/2011
Defs Version: 130609b
Sequence Number: 123895
Extended Version: 6/9/2011 rev. 2
Total Detections (Threats & Risks): 11663778

Multiple Daily Updates
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Norton AntiVirus 2008 and newer
Virus Definitions created 6/9/2011
Virus Definitions released 6/9/2011
Defs Version: 130609b
Sequence Number: 123895
Extended Version: 6/9/2011 rev. 2
Total Detections (Threats & Risks): 11663778
http://www.symantec.com/business/security_response/definitions/download/index.jsp
SUPERAntiSpyware defs v7240/5052
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 5:08 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
The Cleaner Database Update v1409
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 5:35 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
mamutu various program updates
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 5:51 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
McAfee Daily defs v6372
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 6:08 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
NOD32 - Update 6194 (20110609)
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 6:12 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
Panda defs
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 6:17 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
avast! 9.6.2011 - 110609-1
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 7:54 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
ClamAV defs v13171/29976
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 8:07 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011

Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.97.1
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 53 released on 14 Nov 2010 09:58 :0500 (sig count: 846214)
daily.cvd ver. 13171 released on 08 Jun 2011 23:21 :0400 (sig count: 126853)
bytecode.cvd ver. 143 released on 13 Apr 2011 09:39 :0400 (sig count: 40)
safebrowsing.cvd ver. 29976 released on 09 Jun 2011 04:46 :0400 (sig count: 749508)
http://www.clamav.net/

Secunia Online Software Inspector
by roddy32 / June 9, 2011 8:20 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 9, 2011
June 9, 2011

Secunia has updated the Secunia Online Software Inspector (OSI) with new
rules for detecting insecure software.

Run the Secunia OSI to make sure that your system is up-to-date:
http://secunia.com/vulnerability_scanning/online/

What is New:

1) Inspection rules have been updated.
