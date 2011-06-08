UPDATES - June 9, 2011

You should have 421867 rules
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1307596218
Last updated: 2011-06-09 10:25:
http://www.emsisoft.com/a2/changelog/personal//?showmalware=updates
http://www.emsisoft.com/en/support/malware/
Update time: Thu Jun 9 12:33:28 2011
Signature number: 7124995
Update time GMT: 1307604808
Version: 7.37773
http://download.bitdefender.com/updates/bitdefender_v9/plugins/update.txt
Latest definition version:1.105.1592.0
Released: Jun 09, 2011 05:30 AM UTC
Microsoft Security Essentials Version: 2.0.657.0
Engine Version: 1.1.6803.0
Antimalware Client Version:3.0.8107.0
https://www.microsoft.com/security/portal/Definitions/HowToMSE.aspx
http://www.microsoft.com/security_essentials/
Latest definition version:1.105.1625.0
Released: Jun 09, 2011 01:30 PM UTC
Microsoft Security Essentials Version: 2.0.657.0
Engine Version: 1.1.6803.0
Antimalware Client Version:3.0.8107.0
https://www.microsoft.com/security/portal/Definitions/HowToMSE.aspx
http://www.microsoft.com/security_essentials/
Date: 6/9/2011
Database version: 6817
Fingerprints loaded: 324218
http://malwarebytes.org/mbam.php
http://www.malwarebytes.org/
Definitions 9532 - June 09, 2011
http://research.sunbelt-software.com/
http://www.sunbeltsecurity.com/definitions.aspx
Definition updates for Quick Heal Pro 2011 Daily Updates
Virus Database: 09 June 2011
http://www.quickheal.co.in/updates.asp
Core Definitions 7240 - 06/09/2011 11:36AM PDT
Trace Definitions 5052 - 06/09/2011 11:36AM PDT
http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html
Virus Signature File
Thursday, 9 June 2011
http://www.pandasecurity.com/homeusers/downloads/clients/?
The latest iAVS update was published on: 9.6.2011 - 110609-1
http://www.avast.com/download-update
http://www.avast.com/virus-update-history
Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.97.1
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 53 released on 14 Nov 2010 09:58 :0500 (sig count: 846214)
daily.cvd ver. 13171 released on 08 Jun 2011 23:21 :0400 (sig count: 126853)
bytecode.cvd ver. 143 released on 13 Apr 2011 09:39 :0400 (sig count: 40)
safebrowsing.cvd ver. 29976 released on 09 Jun 2011 04:46 :0400 (sig count: 749508)
http://www.clamav.net/
