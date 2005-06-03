Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - June 4, 2005

by roddy32 / June 3, 2005 8:56 PM PDT

This one was from last night.

NAV Live Update and Intelligent Updater
Intelligent Updater:
Virus Definitions created June 3
Virus Definitions released June 3
Norton AntiVirus Corp. Edition:
Defs Version: 70603ai
Sequence Number: 45223
Extended Version: 6/3/2005 rev. 35
Total Viruses Detected: 69673

LiveUpdate:
Virus Definitions created June 3
Virus Definitions released June 3
Norton AntiVirus Corp. Edition:
Defs Version: 70603ai
Sequence Number: 45223
Extended Version: 6/3/2005 rev. 35
Total Viruses Detected: 69673

New detections added for this release (4):
Threat Severity Type Discovered
Trojan.Goldun.F Category 1 Trojan Horse 06-03-2005
W32.Lanieca!gen Category 1 - -
W32.Mytob.DF@mm Category 2 Worm 06-03-2005
W32.Pocal Category 1 - -

Threat names changed for this release (1):
W32.Bobax.Z to W32.Bobax.Z@mm

Live update via the updater
Intelligent Updater here
http://www.symantec.com/avcenter/download.html

Collapse -
Update avast! 4.x VPS, avast32 VPS
by roddy32 / June 3, 2005 9:06 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 4, 2005
New AVG Anti-Virus 7.0 Update - AVI 267.6.2
by Marianna Schmudlach / June 3, 2005 11:45 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 4, 2005

--- AVG Anti-Virus Update ---
(6/4/2005)

********************************
** AVG Anti-Virus 7.0 **
********************************

--- information about Update ---

Update Summary:

- added new variants of I-Worm/Mytob

NAV Intelligent Updater
by roddy32 / June 4, 2005 5:35 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - June 4, 2005

Intelligent Updater:
Virus Definitions created June 4
Virus Definitions released June 4
Norton AntiVirus Corp. Edition:
Defs Version: 70604g
Sequence Number: 45237
Extended Version: 6/4/2005 rev. 7
Total Viruses Detected: 69699

New detections added for this release (27):
Threat Severity Type Discovered
Adware.Iebar Category 1 - -
Andromeda.206 Category 1 - -
Andromeda.800.B Category 1 - -
Ascii.ow.613 Category 1 - -
Darkman.6603 Category 1 - -
Dialer.PlayGames Category 1 - -
Editz.684 Category 1 - -
Firstling.1828 Category 1 - -
HLLP.5540.B Category 1 - -
HLLP.7638 Category 1 - -
HLLP.Kye.6496 Category 1 - -
HLLP.Nolon.8080 Category 1 - -
HLLP.Nover.8528 Category 1 - -
HLLP.Terre.9812 Category 1 - -
HLLW.5680 Category 1 - -
Kathrein.144 Category 1 - -
LPE.418 Category 1 - -
Lightning.2366 Category 1 - -
NoBootEXE.396.B Category 1 - -
SecurityRisk.MatrixSS Category 1 - -
SillyC.300 Category 1 - -
SillyE.397 Category 1 - -
Src.944 Category 1 - -
Trivial.112.B Category 1 - -
Trivial.64.G Category 1 - -
Trivial.ow.21.a Category 1 - -
Ultras.B Category 1 - -
Intelligent Updater only
http://www.symantec.com/avcenter/download.html

