UPDATES - June 4, 2005

Update avast! 4.x VPS (released: 4.6.2005, version: 0522-14)
Update avast32 VPS (released: 4.6.2005, version: 7.70-9417)
This one was from last night.
NAV Live Update and Intelligent Updater
Intelligent Updater:
Virus Definitions created June 3
Virus Definitions released June 3
Norton AntiVirus Corp. Edition:
Defs Version: 70603ai
Sequence Number: 45223
Extended Version: 6/3/2005 rev. 35
Total Viruses Detected: 69673
LiveUpdate:
New detections added for this release (4):
Threat Severity Type Discovered
Trojan.Goldun.F Category 1 Trojan Horse 06-03-2005
W32.Lanieca!gen Category 1 - -
W32.Mytob.DF@mm Category 2 Worm 06-03-2005
W32.Pocal Category 1 - -
Threat names changed for this release (1):
W32.Bobax.Z to W32.Bobax.Z@mm
Live update via the updater
Intelligent Updater here
