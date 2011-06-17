UPDATES - June 18, 2011

You should have 426022 rules
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1308400610
Update time: Sat Jun 18 16:46:13 2011
Signature number: 7175615
Update time GMT: 1308397573
Version: 7.37935
http://download.bitdefender.com/updates/bitdefender_v9/plugins/update.txt
Latest definition version:1.105.2278.0
Released: Jun 18, 2011 01:30 PM UTC
Microsoft Security Essentials Version: 2.0.657.0
Engine Version: 1.1.6803.0
Antimalware Client Version:3.0.8107.0
https://www.microsoft.com/security/portal/Definitions/HowToMSE.aspx
http://www.microsoft.com/security_essentials/
Last updated: 2011-06-18 14:32:
http://www.emsisoft.com/a2/changelog/personal//?showmalware=updates
http://www.emsisoft.com/en/support/malware/
Virus Signature File
Saturday, 18 June 2011
http://www.pandasecurity.com/homeusers/downloads/clients/?
Core Definitions 7286 - 06/18/2011 06:39AM PDT
Trace Definitions 5098 - 06/18/2011 06:39AM PDT
http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html
[quote]Current versions of the Belarc Advisor automatically check for, fetch, and install Belarc Advisor Security Definition updates at each use. We recommend that you get the latest version of the Advisor from
Belarc Advisor Download
and it will easily keep you up to date. The currently released Belarc Advisor Security Definition updates include all Microsoft security bulletins through June 14, 2011. This update ensures that the System Security Status panel in the computer profile report reflects the true number of missing Microsoft Security Updates. [/quote]
http://www.belarc.com/advisor_update.html
Date: 6/18/2011
Database version: 6888
Fingerprints loaded: 321443
http://malwarebytes.org/mbam.php
http://www.malwarebytes.org/
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.