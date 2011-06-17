Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - June 18, 2011

by roddy32 / June 17, 2011 11:21 PM PDT
12 total posts
TrojanHunter Ruleset Update - Jun 18, 2011
by roddy32 / June 17, 2011 11:38 PM PDT
BitDefender defs v7.37935
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 12:13 AM PDT
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.105.2278.0
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 12:26 AM PDT
Emsisoft Anti-Malware signature updates - 14:32
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 12:54 AM PDT
Ad-Aware defs v149.769/150.454
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 1:03 AM PDT
Panda defs
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 3:05 AM PDT
SUPERAntiSpyware defs v7286/ 5098
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 3:24 AM PDT
Belarc Advisor Security Definitions v2011.6.17.3
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 3:39 AM PDT

[quote]Current versions of the Belarc Advisor automatically check for, fetch, and install Belarc Advisor Security Definition updates at each use. We recommend that you get the latest version of the Advisor from

Belarc Advisor Download

and it will easily keep you up to date. The currently released Belarc Advisor Security Definition updates include all Microsoft security bulletins through June 14, 2011. This update ensures that the System Security Status panel in the computer profile report reflects the true number of missing Microsoft Security Updates. [/quote]

http://www.belarc.com/advisor_update.html

MBAM defs v6888
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 3:57 AM PDT
McAfee Daily defs v6381
by roddy32 / June 18, 2011 4:35 AM PDT
