UPDATES - January 26, 2006

by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 7:17 PM PST
BOClean FILEDATE: 01/26/06 - 02:42:14 (US EST) (07:42:14 UTC)
FOUR new nasties today for a total of 10140 UNIQUE trojans (71,671 trojans, worms, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total, including all variants) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.12 and BOClean 4.20.
http://www.nsclean.com/trolist.html
BOClean INTRADAY FILEDATE: 01/26/06 - 05:56:21 (US EST) (2)
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 7:36 PM PST

INTRADAY
FILEDATE: 01/26/06 - 05:56:21 (US EST) (10:56:21 UTC)
TWO MORE new nasties today for a total of 10142 UNIQUE trojans (71,685 trojans, worms, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total, including all variants) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.12 and BOClean 4.20.
http://www.nsclean.com/trolist.html

AntiVir VDF-Version: 6.33.00.165
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 7:51 PM PST
AntiVir VDF-Version: 6.33.00.166 (2)
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 9:39 PM PST
AntiVir VDF-Version: 6.33.00.167 (3)
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 11:50 PM PST
AntiVir VDF-Version: 6.33.00.168 (4)
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 12:51 AM PST
ewido #1684
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 7:53 PM PST
ewido #1685
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 10:51 PM PST
ewido #1686
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 3:15 AM PST
F-Prot 01/25/2006
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 8:20 PM PST

Application/Script viruses and Trojans 25 Jan 2006
Document/Office/Macro viruses 25 Jan 2006
The latest versions of F-Prot Antivirus can detect a total of 231456 worms, viruses and other malicious programs with these latest virus signature files.
http://www.f-prot.com/products/currentversions.html

getting error message
by Mark5019 / January 25, 2006 9:18 PM PST

says not connected again:(
will try get it later

Mark, I posted 2 days ago that
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 9:26 PM PST
they are having server problems and are in the middle of changing servers. Just be patient, just like we tell everybody when this happens when Ad-Aware, Spybot, Windows Updates, etc. are busy also. There is no need to panic every time. When you can't get an update with any of these, just try again later. If there is some sort of major problem with any of the programs, I will make a post about it just like I did 2 days ago with BOClean. Evidently, they are still having problems.

well as i didnt see that posting
by Mark5019 / January 25, 2006 10:34 PM PST

and as its listed today as update available i thought id report probs back.
excuse me for saying something geesh

Here is the post which
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 11:08 PM PST

was in the updates thread 2 days ago and will explain further.

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6132-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=152184&messageID=1695542

Evidently, they are still having problems. I had the opposite problem this morning. I had no problem getting the update, actually there were 2. I got the second one right after it came out BUT none of the nsclean web pages were working. I just tried again and they are working but slowly so maybe the updater is OK now. Anyway, at least you know the problem is not on your end.

thanks all there sites still down
by Mark5019 / January 25, 2006 11:14 PM PST
will try later:)

(NT) (NT) You're welcome :)
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 11:53 PM PST
(NT) (NT) ureaka!!! just got update
by Mark5019 / January 26, 2006 1:11 AM PST
(NT) (NT) Good news, remember next time it happens,. LOL
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 1:38 AM PST
i know but when i see its availible
by Mark5019 / January 26, 2006 3:01 AM PST

here and there in cou makes u kinda wonder:)

Flag
Panda
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 9:20 PM PST
Tauscan
by roddy32 / January 25, 2006 9:57 PM PST
TrojanHunter Ruleset update: 4xx-2006-01-26
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 12:16 AM PST

An updated TrojanHunter ruleset, containing 46450 ruleset entries, is available. This update adds 341 new trojan definitions:

TrojanProxy.Ranky.128
TrojanDownloader.AdLoad.118
Adware.Gratis.100
Adware.Virtumonde.130
Adware.Virtumonde.129
Adware.ZenoSearch.108
Agent.463
Agent.462
Agent.461
Agent.460
Agent.459
Agobot.226
Agobot.225
Agobot.224
Aimbot.109
Beastdoor.233
BiFrose.141
BiFrose.140
Constructor.VB.100
Delf.204
Delf.203
Delf.202
Delf.201
Delf.200
Delf.199
Delf.198
Dialer.113
Dialer.112
Dialer.Agent.101
DNSChanger.126
DNSChanger.125
Flux.114
Fuetel.101
Fuetel.100
Gobot.107
Hoax.Renos.122
Hoax.Renos.121
Hupigon.170
Hupigon.169
Hupigon.168
IRCBot.183
Iroffer.204
Litmus.233
LowZones.134
LowZones.133
Monitor.Perflogger.108
Monitor.Starr.100
Nanspy.103
Nuclear.131
Optix.109
Optix.108
Outbreak.102
Pakes.131

(list too long)

Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility. If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to update to the latest ruleset.
http://forum.misec.net/board/RulesetUpdates/1138288309

avast!
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 12:32 AM PST
McAfee Daily #4683
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 1:12 AM PST
Spysweeper New release 4.5.9 (Build 709)
by steve11375 / January 26, 2006 1:23 AM PST

Program Version 4.5.9 (Build709)
Spyware definitions V606 (Also updated)

Your spyware definitions have been updated.
You are now protected against 122195 known traces.

Also the problem I was having with the Spysweeper Active X Shield (Slow web page opening in IE) has been corrected in this release.

Thanks for the update and
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 4:26 AM PST

the extra note Steve. Glad they took care of that problem. Happy

(NT) (NT) Roddy Glad to help V&S forum anytime I can
by steve11375 / January 26, 2006 6:16 AM PST
NOD32 - 1.1381 (20060126) / posted 18:31)
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 1:58 AM PST
Virus signature database updates:
BAT/Noshare.BC (2), IRC/SdBot (2), Win32/Adware.Apropos (2), Win32/Adware.MediaMotor, Win32/Adware.Mirar, Win32/Adware.SmartLoad, Win32/Adware.SurfAccuracy, Win32/Adware.Toolbar.BHO.P, Win32/Adware.WhenUSave, Win32/Antinny.AX, Win32/Bagle, Win32/Bagle.EF, Win32/Bagle.EW (3), Win32/Brontok.BI (2), Win32/Dialer.CDDial (5), Win32/Dialer.GBDial.C (2), Win32/Harwig.AD, Win32/Harwig.AE (2), Win32/Hoax.SpyWare.A (4), Win32/IRCBot.PN (2), Win32/IRCBot.PV (2), Win32/Kelvir.HJ (3), Win32/Kelvir.HK (2), Win32/Locksky, Win32/Mofei (2), Win32/Mofei.NAC (4), Win32/Mofei.NAD (3), Win32/Opanki, Win32/Opanki.BM, Win32/Protoride, Win32/PSW.Agent.NAG (2), Win32/PSW.Lineage.DN, Win32/Spy.Small.NAM (2), Win32/Spy.Sters, Win32/SpyBot (2), Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.A (3), Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.B, Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.C, Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.D (3), Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.E (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Adload.NAA (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Dluca, Win32/TrojanDownloader.INService (5),
http://www.nod32.ch/en/news/update.php
NOD32 - 1.1382 (20060127) / posted 01:16) (2)
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 8:36 AM PST
Virus signature database updates:
JS/TrojanDownloader.Tivso.I, Win32/Adware.VB.C, Win32/Agent.CC, Win32/Agent.KO, Win32/Agent.OW, Win32/Delf.NAT (2), Win32/Mocalo.AF (4), Win32/Provder.F (2), Win32/PSW.Lineage.PA (2), Win32/Spy.Banbra.DT, Win32/Spy.Banker (2), Win32/Spy.Banker.AHY, Win32/TrojanClicker.Small.GP (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.ACE, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Banload.NAP (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Banload.TK (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.SH, Win32/TrojanDownloader.QQHelper.A, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Small.NHX (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.FH (2)
http://www.nod32.ch/en/news/update.php
New AVG Anti-Virus 7 Update - AVI 267.14.23 / IAVI 0242
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 26, 2006 2:25 AM PST

--- AVG Anti-Virus Update ---
(1/26/2006)

********************************
** AVG Anti-Virus 7 **
********************************

--- information about Update ---

Update Summary:

- added new variants of Worm/Feebs, Worm/Opanki

NAV Daily
by roddy32 / January 26, 2006 6:52 AM PST
