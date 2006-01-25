UPDATES - January 26, 2006

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
33 total posts
(Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
BOClean INTRADAY FILEDATE: 01/26/06 - 05:56:21 (US EST) (2)
by
roddy32
/
January 25, 2006 7:36 PM PST
INTRADAY
FILEDATE: 01/26/06 - 05:56:21 (US EST) (10:56:21 UTC)
TWO MORE new nasties today for a total of 10142 UNIQUE trojans (71,685 trojans, worms, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total, including all variants) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.12 and BOClean 4.20.
http://www.nsclean.com/trolist.html
Collapse -
F-Prot 01/25/2006
by
roddy32
/
January 25, 2006 8:20 PM PST
Application/Script viruses and Trojans 25 Jan 2006
Document/Office/Macro viruses 25 Jan 2006
The latest versions of F-Prot Antivirus can detect a total of 231456 worms, viruses and other malicious programs with these latest virus signature files.
http://www.f-prot.com/products/currentversions.html
Collapse -
getting error message
by
Mark5019
/
January 25, 2006 9:18 PM PST
says not connected again:(
will try get it later
Collapse -
Mark, I posted 2 days ago that
by
roddy32
/
January 25, 2006 9:26 PM PST
they are having server problems and are in the middle of changing servers. Just be patient, just like we tell everybody when this happens when Ad-Aware, Spybot, Windows Updates, etc. are busy also. There is no need to panic every time. When you can't get an update with any of these, just try again later. If there is some sort of major problem with any of the programs, I will make a post about it just like I did 2 days ago with BOClean. Evidently, they are still having problems.
Collapse -
well as i didnt see that posting
by
Mark5019
/
January 25, 2006 10:34 PM PST
and as its listed today as update available i thought id report probs back.
excuse me for saying something geesh
Collapse -
Here is the post which
by
roddy32
/
January 25, 2006 11:08 PM PST
was in the updates thread 2 days ago and will explain further.
http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6132-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=152184&messageID=1695542
Evidently, they are still having problems. I had the opposite problem this morning. I had no problem getting the update, actually there were 2. I got the second one right after it came out BUT none of the nsclean web pages were working. I just tried again and they are working but slowly so maybe the updater is OK now. Anyway, at least you know the problem is not on your end.
Collapse -
thanks all there sites still down
by
Mark5019
/
January 25, 2006 11:14 PM PST
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) You're welcome :)
by
roddy32
/
January 25, 2006 11:53 PM PST
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) ureaka!!! just got update
by
Mark5019
/
January 26, 2006 1:11 AM PST
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Good news, remember next time it happens,. LOL
by
roddy32
/
January 26, 2006 1:38 AM PST
Collapse -
i know but when i see its availible
by
Mark5019
/
January 26, 2006 3:01 AM PST
here and there in cou makes u kinda wonder:)
Collapse -
Panda
by
roddy32
/
January 25, 2006 9:20 PM PST
Collapse -
TrojanHunter Ruleset update: 4xx-2006-01-26
by
roddy32
/
January 26, 2006 12:16 AM PST
An updated TrojanHunter ruleset, containing 46450 ruleset entries, is available. This update adds 341 new trojan definitions:
TrojanProxy.Ranky.128
TrojanDownloader.AdLoad.118
Adware.Gratis.100
Adware.Virtumonde.130
Adware.Virtumonde.129
Adware.ZenoSearch.108
Agent.463
Agent.462
Agent.461
Agent.460
Agent.459
Agobot.226
Agobot.225
Agobot.224
Aimbot.109
Beastdoor.233
BiFrose.141
BiFrose.140
Constructor.VB.100
Delf.204
Delf.203
Delf.202
Delf.201
Delf.200
Delf.199
Delf.198
Dialer.113
Dialer.112
Dialer.Agent.101
DNSChanger.126
DNSChanger.125
Flux.114
Fuetel.101
Fuetel.100
Gobot.107
Hoax.Renos.122
Hoax.Renos.121
Hupigon.170
Hupigon.169
Hupigon.168
IRCBot.183
Iroffer.204
Litmus.233
LowZones.134
LowZones.133
Monitor.Perflogger.108
Monitor.Starr.100
Nanspy.103
Nuclear.131
Optix.109
Optix.108
Outbreak.102
Pakes.131
(list too long)
Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility. If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to update to the latest ruleset.
http://forum.misec.net/board/RulesetUpdates/1138288309
Collapse -
Spysweeper New release 4.5.9 (Build 709)
Program Version 4.5.9 (Build709)
Spyware definitions V606 (Also updated)
Your spyware definitions have been updated.
You are now protected against 122195 known traces.
Also the problem I was having with the Spysweeper Active X Shield (Slow web page opening in IE) has been corrected in this release.
Collapse -
Thanks for the update and
by
roddy32
/
January 26, 2006 4:26 AM PST
the extra note Steve. Glad they took care of that problem.
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) Roddy Glad to help V&S forum anytime I can
Collapse -
NOD32 - 1.1381 (20060126) / posted 18:31)
by
roddy32
/
January 26, 2006 1:58 AM PST
Virus signature database updates:
BAT/Noshare.BC (2), IRC/SdBot (2), Win32/Adware.Apropos (2), Win32/Adware.MediaMotor, Win32/Adware.Mirar, Win32/Adware.SmartLoad, Win32/Adware.SurfAccuracy, Win32/Adware.Toolbar.BHO.P, Win32/Adware.WhenUSave, Win32/Antinny.AX, Win32/Bagle, Win32/Bagle.EF, Win32/Bagle.EW (3), Win32/Brontok.BI (2), Win32/Dialer.CDDial (5), Win32/Dialer.GBDial.C (2), Win32/Harwig.AD, Win32/Harwig.AE (2), Win32/Hoax.SpyWare.A (4), Win32/IRCBot.PN (2), Win32/IRCBot.PV (2), Win32/Kelvir.HJ (3), Win32/Kelvir.HK (2), Win32/Locksky, Win32/Mofei (2), Win32/Mofei.NAC (4), Win32/Mofei.NAD (3), Win32/Opanki, Win32/Opanki.BM, Win32/Protoride, Win32/PSW.Agent.NAG (2), Win32/PSW.Lineage.DN, Win32/Spy.Small.NAM (2), Win32/Spy.Sters, Win32/SpyBot (2), Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.A (3), Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.B, Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.C, Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.D (3), Win32/TrojanClicker.Bomka.E (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Adload.NAA (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Dluca, Win32/TrojanDownloader.INService (5),
http://www.nod32.ch/en/news/update.php
Collapse -
NOD32 - 1.1382 (20060127) / posted 01:16) (2)
by
roddy32
/
January 26, 2006 8:36 AM PST
Virus signature database updates:
JS/TrojanDownloader.Tivso.I, Win32/Adware.VB.C, Win32/Agent.CC, Win32/Agent.KO, Win32/Agent.OW, Win32/Delf.NAT (2), Win32/Mocalo.AF (4), Win32/Provder.F (2), Win32/PSW.Lineage.PA (2), Win32/Spy.Banbra.DT, Win32/Spy.Banker (2), Win32/Spy.Banker.AHY, Win32/TrojanClicker.Small.GP (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.ACE, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Banload.NAP (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Banload.TK (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.SH, Win32/TrojanDownloader.QQHelper.A, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Small.NHX (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.FH (2)
http://www.nod32.ch/en/news/update.php
Collapse -
New AVG Anti-Virus 7 Update - AVI 267.14.23 / IAVI 0242
--- AVG Anti-Virus Update ---
(1/26/2006)
********************************
** AVG Anti-Virus 7 **
********************************
--- information about Update ---
Update Summary:
- added new variants of Worm/Feebs, Worm/Opanki