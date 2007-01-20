Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - January 21, 2007

by roddy32 / January 20, 2007 10:20 PM PST
BOClean FILEDATE: 2007-01-21 11:48:05 (UTC)

SIXTY-SIX new nasties for a total of 20080 UNIQUE infectors (230,833 variants of these including trojans, worms, bots, hijackers, downloaders, spam proxies, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.22. BOClean 4.21 and earlier are no longer supported and MUST be upgraded.

To UPDATE your existing BOClean database, doubleclick on your BOClean traybar icon and select "check for update" to have BOClean automatically collect and install your update for you. BOClean is designed to perform an autoupdate if left configured to do so. If you have problems with the autoupdate program, check your firewall settings - we use passive FTP download instead of the more conventional HTTP method and some firewalls may refuse to allow the program to connect unless you set rules to permit the BOClean autoupdate program to collect them. Please consult your firewall's instructions on how to do this if the update program is stopped or crashed by your firewall.

Please ALSO note that updates of the database do NOT "UPGRADE" BOClean 4.21 and earlier to 4.22. Doing so requires that we send you a replacement or (if you paid for the "extended download" when you purchased BOClean) you can go back and redownload BOClean from Digital River and obtain the 4.22 upgrade yourself. If you didn't opt for the "extended download" premium option at additional cost at time of purchase, then you need to contact upgrade@nsclean.com in order to upgrade to 4.22. Information on what you need to do in order to GET your upgrade are detailed here:

http://www.nsclean.com/upgrade.html

Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update you collect includes *ALL* previous update information. There is no need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.
UPDATES - January 21, 2007
14 total posts
Collapse -
TrojanHunter 4.6 Ruleset Update - Jan 20, 2007
by roddy32 / January 20, 2007 10:52 PM PST

An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds at least 39 new trojan definitions:

Adware.DelphinMedia.104
Adware.Lop.226
Adware.PurityScan.352
Adware.Softomate.141
Agent.1118
Agent.1117
DNSChanger.225
DNSChanger.224
DNSChanger.223
FraudTool.WorldSecurityOnline.101
Juan.104
mIRC-Based.138
mIRC-Based.137
Riskware.HideWindows.115
Rootkit.Agent.140
Spambot.132
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1035
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1034
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1033
TrojanDownloader.Banload.888
TrojanDownloader.Banload.887
TrojanDownloader.Delf.629
TrojanDownloader.Delf.628
TrojanDownloader.PurityScan.150
TrojanDownloader.Small.1147
TrojanDownloader.Small.1146
TrojanDownloader.VB.447
TrojanSpy.Agent.281
TrojanSpy.Banbra.244
TrojanSpy.Bancos.521
TrojanSpy.Bancos.520
TrojanSpy.Bancos.519
TrojanSpy.Bancos.518
TrojanSpy.Banker.1546
TrojanSpy.Small.180
ZlobDropper.603
ZlobDropper.602
ZlobDropper.601
ZlobDropper.600

Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility.

If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, use LiveUpdate after installation and then manually update (once a week or more is recommended).

License holders without an ongoing subscription please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to manually update to the latest ruleset.


You should have 103305 rules
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1169347054

Collapse -
AVG Anti-spyware 12:26 CET
by roddy32 / January 20, 2007 11:08 PM PST
Collapse -
Panda
by roddy32 / January 20, 2007 11:28 PM PST
Collapse -
NOD32 - 1994 20070121
by roddy32 / January 20, 2007 11:50 PM PST
Collapse -
NOD32 - 1995 (20070121)
by roddy32 / January 21, 2007 4:15 AM PST
In reply to: NOD32 - 1994 20070121
Collapse -
ClamAV database updated #2474
by roddy32 / January 21, 2007 12:06 AM PST
Collapse -
ClamAV database updated #2476
by Donna Buenaventura / January 21, 2007 1:15 AM PST
Collapse -
BOClean 4.22 INTRADAY update notice
by roddy32 / January 21, 2007 12:35 AM PST
FILEDATE: 2007-01-21 11:48:05 (UTC)

TWO MORE new nasties for a total of 20082 UNIQUE infectors (231,562 variants of these including trojans, worms, bots, hijackers, downloaders, spam proxies, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.22. BOClean 4.21 and earlier are no longer supported and MUST be upgraded.

To UPDATE your existing BOClean database, doubleclick on your BOClean traybar icon and select "check for update" to have BOClean automatically collect and install your update for you. BOClean is designed to perform an autoupdate if left configured to do so. If you have problems with the autoupdate program, check your firewall settings - we use passive FTP download instead of the more conventional HTTP method and some firewalls may refuse to allow the program to connect unless you set rules to permit the BOClean autoupdate program to collect them. Please consult your firewall's instructions on how to do this if the update program is stopped or crashed by your firewall.

Please ALSO note that updates of the database do NOT "UPGRADE" BOClean 4.21 and earlier to 4.22. Doing so requires that we send you a replacement or (if you paid for the "extended download" when you purchased BOClean) you can go back and redownload BOClean from Digital River and obtain the 4.22 upgrade yourself. If you didn't opt for the "extended download" premium option at additional cost at time of purchase, then you need to contact upgrade@nsclean.com in order to upgrade to 4.22. Information on what you need to do in order to GET your upgrade are detailed here:

http://www.nsclean.com/upgrade.html

Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update you collect includes *ALL* previous update information. There is no need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.
Collapse -
AVG Anti-Virus 7 Update - AVI 268.17.4 / IAVI 0643
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 21, 2007 2:33 AM PST

--- AVG Anti-Virus Update ---
(1/21/2007)

********************************
** AVG Anti-Virus 7 **
********************************

--- information about Update ---

Update Summary:

- added new variants of trojan Downloader.Tibs, Proxy

Collapse -
NAV Daily
by roddy32 / January 21, 2007 3:02 AM PST
Collapse -
Database Update for The Cleaner 4.x Professional
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 21, 2007 3:24 AM PST

Database v4035, dated January 21, 2007, 52276 trojan definitions.


Reminder
--------
Support for The Cleaner v3 ended on January 1st, 2007

Collapse -
SUPER antispyware #3169/1179
by roddy32 / January 21, 2007 6:43 AM PST
Collapse -
AntiVir Version: 6.37.00.195
by roddy32 / January 21, 2007 7:05 AM PST
