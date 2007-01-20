UPDATES - January 21, 2007

An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds at least 39 new trojan definitions:
Adware.DelphinMedia.104
Adware.Lop.226
Adware.PurityScan.352
Adware.Softomate.141
Agent.1118
Agent.1117
DNSChanger.225
DNSChanger.224
DNSChanger.223
FraudTool.WorldSecurityOnline.101
Juan.104
mIRC-Based.138
mIRC-Based.137
Riskware.HideWindows.115
Rootkit.Agent.140
Spambot.132
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1035
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1034
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1033
TrojanDownloader.Banload.888
TrojanDownloader.Banload.887
TrojanDownloader.Delf.629
TrojanDownloader.Delf.628
TrojanDownloader.PurityScan.150
TrojanDownloader.Small.1147
TrojanDownloader.Small.1146
TrojanDownloader.VB.447
TrojanSpy.Agent.281
TrojanSpy.Banbra.244
TrojanSpy.Bancos.521
TrojanSpy.Bancos.520
TrojanSpy.Bancos.519
TrojanSpy.Bancos.518
TrojanSpy.Banker.1546
TrojanSpy.Small.180
ZlobDropper.603
ZlobDropper.602
ZlobDropper.601
ZlobDropper.600
Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility.
If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, use LiveUpdate after installation and then manually update (once a week or more is recommended).
License holders without an ongoing subscription please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to manually update to the latest ruleset.
You should have 103305 rules
