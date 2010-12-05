Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

UPDATES - December 6, 2010

by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 8:38 PM PST
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: UPDATES - December 6, 2010
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: UPDATES - December 6, 2010
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
29 total posts
Collapse -
Emsisoft Anti-Malware signature updates - 10:30
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 8:51 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Emsisoft Anti-Malware signature updates - 22:55
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 6:30 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
avast! 6.12.2010 - 101206-0
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 8:54 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
avast! 6.12.2010 - 101206-1
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 6:12 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Panda defs
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 9:01 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NOD32 - Update 5677 (20101206)
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 9:07 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NOD32 - Update 5678 (20101206)
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 11:01 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NOD32 - Update 5680 (20101206)
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 6:46 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
MBAM defs v5254
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 9:11 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
MBAM defs v5257
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 5:25 AM PST
In reply to: MBAM defs v5254
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.95.1236.0
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 9:16 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.95.1256.0
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 12:23 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BitDefender defs v7.34932
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 9:19 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BitDefender defs v7.34938
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 5:15 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
VIPRE/CounterSpy defs v7532
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 9:35 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
VIPRE/CounterSpy defs v7538
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 6:18 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AVG DB: 426/ 3300
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 9:39 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AntiVir Version: 7.10.14.195
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 9:47 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AntiVir Version: 7.10.14.201
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 6:39 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ad-Aware defs v149.505/150.191
by roddy32 / December 5, 2010 11:41 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SUPERAntiSpyware defs v5957/3769
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 1:54 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NAV Daily
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 2:18 AM PST
Daily Updates
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Norton AntiVirus 2008 and newer
Virus Definitions created 12/6/2010
Virus Definitions released 12/6/2010
Defs Version: 121206b
Sequence Number: 118021
Extended Version: 12/6/2010 rev. 2
Total Detections (Threats & Risks): 9336185

Multiple Daily Updates
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Norton AntiVirus 2008 and newer
Virus Definitions created 12/6/2010
Virus Definitions released 12/6/2010
Defs Version: 121206b
Sequence Number: 118021
Extended Version: 12/6/2010 rev. 2
Total Detections (Threats & Risks): 9336185
http://www.symantec.com/business/security_response/definitions/download/index.jsp
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Quick Heal defs
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 3:36 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ClamAV defs v12361/25705
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 3:59 AM PST

Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.96.5
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 53 released on 14 Nov 2010 09:58 :0500 (sig count: 846214)
daily.cvd ver. 12361 released on 05 Dec 2010 22:06 :0500 (sig count: 10896)
bytecode.cvd ver. 93 released on 23 Nov 2010 08:32 :0500 (sig count: 16)
safebrowsing.cvd ver. 25705 released on 06 Dec 2010 09:45 :0500 (sig count: 911525)
http://www.clamav.net/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
TrojanHunter Ruleset Update 320716 rules
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 4:16 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
McAfee Daily defs v6189
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 5:35 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DefenseWall v3.09
by roddy32 / December 6, 2010 5:55 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 29 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.