UPDATES - December 6, 2010

http://www.ca.com/us/securityadvisor/virusinfo/signaturefiles/detail.aspx?CID=51155
http://www.ca.com/us/securityadvisor/virusinfo/signaturefiles/default.aspx
Last updated: 2010-12-06 10:30:
http://www.emsisoft.com/a2/changelog/personal//?showmalware=updates
http://www.emsisoft.com/en/support/malware/
Last updated: 2010-12-06 22:55:
The latest iAVS update was published on: 6.12.2010 - 101206-0
http://www.avast.com/download-update
http://www.avast.com/virus-update-history-2010
The latest iAVS update was published on: 6.12.2010 - 101206-1
Virus Signature File
Monday, 6 December 2010
http://www.pandasecurity.com/homeusers/downloads/clients/?
Date: 12/6/2010
Database version: 5254
Fingerprints loaded: 290751
http://malwarebytes.org/mbam.php
http://www.malwarebytes.org/
Date: 12/6/2010
Database version: 5257
Fingerprints loaded: 290955
Update time: Mon Dec 6 14:35:23 2010
Signature number: 6023862
Update time GMT: 1291631723
Version: 7.34932
http://download.bitdefender.com/updates/bitdefender_v9/plugins/update.txt
Update time: Mon Dec 6 22:20:05 2010
Signature number: 6025970
Update time GMT: 1291659605
Version: 7.34938
http://download.bitdefender.com/updates/bitdefender_v9/plugins/update.txt
Definitions 7532 - December 06, 2010
http://research.sunbelt-software.com/
http://www.sunbeltsecurity.com/definitions.aspx
Definitions 7538 - December 06, 2010
http://research.sunbelt-software.com/
http://www.sunbeltsecurity.com/definitions.aspx
Core Definitions 5957 - 12/06/2010 07:39AM PST
Trace Definitions 3769 - 12/06/2010 07:39AM PST
http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html
Definition updates for Quick Heal 2009 Series (Version. 10.00)
Virus Database: 06 December 2010
http://www.quickheal.co.in/updates.asp
Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.96.5
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 53 released on 14 Nov 2010 09:58 :0500 (sig count: 846214)
daily.cvd ver. 12361 released on 05 Dec 2010 22:06 :0500 (sig count: 10896)
bytecode.cvd ver. 93 released on 23 Nov 2010 08:32 :0500 (sig count: 16)
safebrowsing.cvd ver. 25705 released on 06 Dec 2010 09:45 :0500 (sig count: 911525)
http://www.clamav.net/
