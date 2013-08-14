UPDATES - August 14, 2013

Current versions of the Belarc Advisor automatically check for, fetch, and install Belarc Advisor Security Definition updates at each use. We recommend that you get the latest version of the Advisor from
Belarc Advisor Download
and it will easily keep you up to date. The currently released Belarc Advisor Security Definition updates include all Microsoft security bulletins through August 13, 2013. This update ensures that the System Security Status panel in the computer profile report reflects the true number of missing Microsoft Security Updates.
http://www.belarc.com/advisor_update.html