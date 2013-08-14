Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - August 14, 2013

by Carol~ Moderator / August 14, 2013 11:08 AM PDT
Belarc Advisor Security Definitions
by Carol~ Moderator / August 14, 2013 11:26 AM PDT
Belarc Advisor Security Definitions Version 2013.8.13.17

Current versions of the Belarc Advisor automatically check for, fetch, and install Belarc Advisor Security Definition updates at each use. We recommend that you get the latest version of the Advisor from

Belarc Advisor Download

and it will easily keep you up to date. The currently released Belarc Advisor Security Definition updates include all Microsoft security bulletins through August 13, 2013. This update ensures that the System Security Status panel in the computer profile report reflects the true number of missing Microsoft Security Updates.

http://www.belarc.com/advisor_update.html
What's the advantage over Windows Update?
by wpgwpg / August 14, 2013 11:56 AM PDT

Carol, isn't this what Windows Update does? Is there some advantage to running the Belarc Advisor, doing its update, getting the report, then downloading the updates? Since Windows Update does all this automatically, I don't understand the recommendation.

None. Belarc is to be used "in addition to" not "instead of"
by Carol~ Moderator / August 15, 2013 3:10 AM PDT

wpgwpg..

Unless I misunderstood your asking the advantage of using Belarc "over" Windows Update, Belarc wasn't meant to replace Windows Update. But to be used in addition to.

I believe the operative words are 'missing Microsoft Updates'. Belarc reports "missing" (and installed) security updates and hotfixes. You may know which ones are missing (and why) from your system. And I may know which one's are missing too. But not everyone does. That's where Belarc enters the picture.

I haven't used it in quite some time. But most use it as a system information tool to identify hardware and software installed on their systems. To include product keys.

Or as described by Belarc, 'it builds a detailed profile of your installed software and hardware, network inventory, missing Microsoft hotfixes, anti-virus status, security benchmarks,...'

A caveat: When I post updates, it doesn't necessarily mean I use or recommend the product. I post them because enough people do, where I feel it warrants posting the information. Unfortunately, I don't have enough time to keep up with all the updates. Sad

Carol

