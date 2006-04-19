UPDATES - April 20, 2006

http://research.sunbelt-software.com/definitions.cfm
Date Released: April 19, 2006
CounterSpy 1.5 & CounterSpy Enterprise: Definition 324
CounterSpy 1.0: Definition 320
Database #1818
Last update:
Today, 09:17 CEST
Known threats in database:
310,863 threats
http://www.ewido.net/en/download/updates/
Database #1819
Last update:
Today, 13:39 CEST
Known threats in database:
311,867 threats
http://www.ewido.net/en/download/updates/
Virus Signature File
Thursday, 20 April 2006
http://www.pandasoftware.com/download/Client+Zone/
2006-04-20 15:07:
Signature update
37 Signatures: 34 Trojans, 0 Dialers, 0 Worms and 3 Spywares
http://www.emsisoft.com/a2/changelog/personal/
http://www.emsisoft.com/en/support/malware/?showmalware=updates
Update avast! 4.x VPS (released: 20.4.2006, version: 0616-3)
http://www.avast.com/eng/updates.html
Program Version 4.5.9 (Build 709)
Spyware Definitions v.662
Definitions Last Updated: Tuesday, April 19, 2006
You are now protected against 135756 known traces.
http://www.webroot.com/wb/products/spysweeper/index.php
Outpost Personal Firewall Pro
http://www.agnitum.com/products/outpost/download.php
Version: 3.51 (build 748/462)
Following is a list of new features:
* New flags in outpost.ini to control rules auto update settings
The following issues are fixed (only significant ones are listed):
* New presets for system rules and basic applications
* Outpost Plug-in SDK updated
* Third-party plug-ins updated to be compatible with Outpost 3.51
* Rules Wizard prompt was displayed too slowly
* Interface and localization issues
* Sometimes CPU load reached 100 % on Win98
* Some Anti-Spyware plug-in issues
* Some presets issues
* Besides, a lot of stability and usability improvements are performed.
Do not install the above-mentioned Compatibility Patch for Internet Exploer if you are NOT experiencing problem after installing the [ur=http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms06-013.mspx]Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer for Windows XP (KB912812) - MS06-013: Cumulative security update for Internet Explorer
Definition Version: 1.14.1404.6
http://www.microsoft.com/athome/security/spyware/software/about/overview.mspx
