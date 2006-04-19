Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

UPDATES - April 20, 2006

by Donna Buenaventura / April 19, 2006 5:38 PM PDT
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: UPDATES - April 20, 2006
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: UPDATES - April 20, 2006
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
24 total posts
Collapse -
CounterSpy
by Donna Buenaventura / April 19, 2006 5:49 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BOClean FILEDATE: 04/20/06 - 04:09:21 (US EDT)
by roddy32 / April 19, 2006 8:24 PM PDT
FILEDATE: 04/20/06 - 04:09:21 (US EDT) (08:09:21 UTC)
SEVEN new nasties today for a total of 11167 UNIQUE trojans (86,962 trojans, worms, bots, hijackers, downloaders, spam proxies, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total, including all variants) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.20 and BOClean 4.21.
http://www.nsclean.com/trolist.html
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
TrojanHunter 4.5 Ruleset Update - April 20
by roddy32 / April 19, 2006 8:38 PM PDT
Effective 23-Mar-2006, you must update to TrojanHunter V4.5 to receive LiveUpdates.

For update instructions, see:
http://forum.misec.net/board/FAQ/1143140682

An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds at least 37 new trojan definitions:

Adware.DigitalNames.103
BiFrose.227
Hupigon.308
PWSteal.LdPinch.147
Small.219
TrojanClicker.Chimoz.101
TrojanSpy.Goldun.167
TrojanDownloader.Small.457
TrojanDropper.Small.198
TrojanProxy.Agent.172
TrojanSpy.BZub.103
TrojanSpy.Delf.198
Delf.338
RMFdoor.100
TrojanDownloader.Harnig.131
TrojanDropper.Agent.287
TrojanDropper.Delf.308
TrojanDropper.Small.197
TrojanProxy.Horst.108
Adware.TotalVelocity.104
Adware.TotalVelocity.103
Delf.337
Ishbot.100
SDBot.650
TrojanDownloader.Zlob.329
Adware.Virtumonde.168
BiFrose.226
Delf.336
Haxdoor.146
Iroffer.226
PWSteal.Agent.158
Rbot.981
Rbot.980
SDBot.649
TrojanDropper.Delf.307
TrojanNotifier.EES.100
TrojanSpy.WinSpy.114

TOTAL RULES 61225
http://forum.misec.net/board/RulesetUpdates/1145509283
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ewido #1818
by roddy32 / April 19, 2006 8:46 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ewido #1819
by roddy32 / April 20, 2006 2:42 AM PDT
In reply to: ewido #1818
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The MVPS HOSTS file was updated [04-20-06]
by roddy32 / April 19, 2006 9:13 PM PDT
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.htm

Download: hosts.zip (108 kb)
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.zip

How To: Download and Extract the HOSTS file
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts2.htm

HOSTS File - Frequently Asked Questions
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hostsfaq.htm

Note: the "text" version makes a great resource
for determining possible culprits ... (436 kb)
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.txt

Sign up for HOSTS file update notices
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.htm#contribute
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AntiVir VDF-Version: 6.34.00.209 (2)
by roddy32 / April 19, 2006 9:51 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AntiVir VDF-Version: 6.34.00.211 (3)
by Donna Buenaventura / April 19, 2006 11:16 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AntiVir VDF-Version: 6.34.00.213 (4)
by roddy32 / April 20, 2006 6:28 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mozilla Browser
by Donna Buenaventura / April 19, 2006 10:38 PM PDT
Mozilla 1.7.13
http://www.mozilla.org/releases/mozilla1.7.13/

What's New?
* Stability fixes.
* Several security fixes.

New Issues:
* There is no native support (i.e. Universal Binary) for users of Macintosh with Intel processors. Users may run Mozilla 1.7.13 under Rosetta or get the Seamonkey 1.0.1 Universal Binary.

Note: Certain ATI video drivers are not compatible with Mozilla and may lead to crashes. If you are experiencing crashes try getting the latest ATI driver at http://mirror.ati.com/support/driver.html

You may download from FTP server. Locate the installer for your system.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Panda
by roddy32 / April 19, 2006 11:05 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
a-squared signature update
by roddy32 / April 19, 2006 11:16 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
avast! version: 0616-3
by Donna Buenaventura / April 19, 2006 11:18 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AVG Anti-Virus 7 Update - AVI 268.4.4 / IAVI 0320
by Marianna Schmudlach / April 20, 2006 1:39 AM PDT

--- AVG Anti-Virus Update ---
(4/20/2006)

********************************
** AVG Anti-Virus 7 **
********************************

--- information about Update ---

Update Summary:

- added new variants of I-Worm/Netsky, Worm/Opanki

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NAV Daily
by roddy32 / April 20, 2006 4:15 AM PDT
Daily Updates
Virus Definitions created April 20
Virus Definitions released April 20
Defs Version: 80420i
Sequence Number: 53302
Extended Version: 4/20/2006 rev. 9
Total Viruses Detected: 72251
http://www.symantec.com/avcenter/download.html
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SpySweeper defs. #662
by roddy32 / April 20, 2006 5:06 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
MSAS Beta 1
by Donna Buenaventura / April 20, 2006 6:52 AM PDT
Microsoft Windows AntiSpyware Beta 1
Definition: 5837

Not to be confused with Windows Defender which is Beta 2 of Microsoft's Windows AntiSpyware.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Outpost Personal Firewall Pro
by Donna Buenaventura / April 20, 2006 7:03 AM PDT

Outpost Personal Firewall Pro
http://www.agnitum.com/products/outpost/download.php
Version: 3.51 (build 748/462)

Following is a list of new features:
* New flags in outpost.ini to control rules auto update settings

The following issues are fixed (only significant ones are listed):
* New presets for system rules and basic applications
* Outpost Plug-in SDK updated
* Third-party plug-ins updated to be compatible with Outpost 3.51
* Rules Wizard prompt was displayed too slowly
* Interface and localization issues
* Sometimes CPU load reached 100 % on Win98
* Some Anti-Spyware plug-in issues
* Some presets issues
* Besides, a lot of stability and usability improvements are performed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NOD32 - 1.1498 (20060420) / posted 00:08)
by roddy32 / April 20, 2006 8:52 AM PDT
Virus signature database updates:
JS/TrojanDropper.Tivso.H, Win32/Adware.DM, Win32/Adware.Naupoint (2), Win32/Adware.Pugi, Win32/Adware.Virtumonde.BD, Win32/Agent.AJ (3), Win32/Agobot, Win32/AOL.Agent.D (2), Win32/BlackHole (2), Win32/Dialer.FL (2), Win32/Flooder.Agent.E, Win32/Hupigon (3), Win32/Inject.AE (2), Win32/IRCBot, Win32/IRCBot.RT (6), Win32/IRCBot.RV (2), Win32/Parite.B, Win32/PcClient (2), Win32/PcClient.IF, Win32/Poebot, Win32/PSW.Agent.GV (4), Win32/PSW.AOLPass.E, Win32/PSW.Batfield.B, Win32/PSW.Gamania.CH, Win32/PSW.Legendmir, Win32/PSW.Legendmir.NCU, Win32/Rbot (2), Win32/Rootkit.Agent.AT, Win32/ServU-based (2), Win32/SpamTool.Gadina, Win32/Spy.Bancos.BG, Win32/Spy.Banker (4), Win32/Spy.Banker.BDN (2), Win32/Spy.Delf.QA (2), Win32/Spy.Goldun.GU (2), Win32/SpyBot, Win32/TrojanClicker.Agent.AC, Win32/TrojanClicker.Agent.BF (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NFC (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.PD, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Banload.LY, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.NEO (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf
http://www.nod32.ch/en/news/update.php
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Compatibility Patch for Internet Explorer XP SP2
by Donna Buenaventura / April 20, 2006 9:48 AM PDT
Compatibility Patch for Internet Explorer for Windows XP Service Pack 2 (KB917425)
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?familyid=b7d9801b-4fb5-492e-903e-3400abf1d731&displaylang=en

File Name: WindowsXP-KB917425-x86-ENU.exe
Version: 917425
Knowledge Base (KB) Articles: KB917425
Date Published: 4/20/2006
Language: English
Download Size: 2.0 MB
Estimated Download Time: 5 min 56K

The IE Compatibility Patch reverts the IE Active X update behavior contained in the April Security update (KB912812). This patch should be used by customers who have experienced compatibility issues and who require more time to test/update websites and programs that are impacted by the IE Active X update. This patch is temporary, and will only apply to KB912812. This IE compatibility patch will not be available for future security updates. After you install this item, you may have to restart your computer.

OEMs are NOT licensed to apply this update to OEM images.

System Requirements
Supported Operating Systems: Windows XP Service Pack 2
This update applies to Internet Explorer with the following operating systems:
Windows XP SP2

Also available:

* Compatibility Patch for Internet Explorer for Windows XP Professional x64 Edition (KB917425)
* Compatibility Patch for Internet Explorer for Windows Server 2003 (KB917425)
* Compatibility Patch for Internet Explorer for Windows Server 2003 64-bit Itanium Edition (KB917425)
* Compatibility Patch for Internet Explorer for Windows Server 2003 x64 Edition (KB917425)

NOTE: Read the accompanied Microsoft Knowledge Base KB917425 prior applying this patch.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Extra note..
by Donna Buenaventura / April 20, 2006 10:01 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Windows Defender Def version: 1.14.1404.6
by Donna Buenaventura / April 20, 2006 3:28 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 24 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.