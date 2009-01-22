Update codec on 52a630

My 630 plays most photos through the usb port and they look excellent. I also use my digital camera to record video and want to view the video along with the photos as part of the slide show feature. The video displays as a single 640x480 still picture. Other .jpg files don't display and say "not supported file format".
I am afraid if I can't figure out how to view the digital camera video and display all the .jpg files it will have to be returned. I have till this Saturday to return it.
I should note the HD on this set is outstanding and considering I got $700 off retail at Christmas its a bummer.
