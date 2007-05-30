Unusual problem with Vista and Office 2007

I have a problem with all Office 2007 programs not working when I come back from Vista sleep mode. For example with Outlook 2007, upon clicking on the Send/Receive button I get no response. If I take the option "Let Outlook rescue the information", the window goes into light grey mode and sits there for 3-4 minutes. If I try and cancel the program instead it hangs. Ctrl+Alt+Del shows up as the tread "Not responding". "End tread" option takes a few minutes to close. Even if I try and shut down Vista the whole thing takes 2 minutes. Now interestingly enough if I set the computer in sleep mode with the application open. When it re-awakes outlook works fine. If I close the application and immediately reopen it, it again hangs as above. If I close the hung office program (I use mainly Outlook & Word), once it finally closes it works OK when reopened.

A few other facts that hopefully may help. After a vista wakeup I have:-



I have no problem reading mail with Vista mail

I have no problem with 2003 Microsoft Front Page.

I remove 2003 Front Page (there are no other 2003 office applications present) and replace it with Microsoft Expression Web still the above problem.

Never a problem getting to or from the internet.

All other programs work fine upon returning from sleep mode.

Same problem with Word and Excel as with Outlook.

Office 2003 worked fine on this Visa setup.

The problem is not consistent. If I go into sleep mode for a short while (minutes) it returns OK. Certainly overnight always a problem.

Every other program on this computer works fine. No problems with drivers, video boards etc.