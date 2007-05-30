Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Unusual problem with Vista and Office 2007

by monahan-z / May 30, 2007 11:08 AM PDT

I have a problem with all Office 2007 programs not working when I come back from Vista sleep mode. For example with Outlook 2007, upon clicking on the Send/Receive button I get no response. If I take the option "Let Outlook rescue the information", the window goes into light grey mode and sits there for 3-4 minutes. If I try and cancel the program instead it hangs. Ctrl+Alt+Del shows up as the tread "Not responding". "End tread" option takes a few minutes to close. Even if I try and shut down Vista the whole thing takes 2 minutes. Now interestingly enough if I set the computer in sleep mode with the application open. When it re-awakes outlook works fine. If I close the application and immediately reopen it, it again hangs as above. If I close the hung office program (I use mainly Outlook & Word), once it finally closes it works OK when reopened.
A few other facts that hopefully may help. After a vista wakeup I have:-

I have no problem reading mail with Vista mail
I have no problem with 2003 Microsoft Front Page.
I remove 2003 Front Page (there are no other 2003 office applications present) and replace it with Microsoft Expression Web still the above problem.
Never a problem getting to or from the internet.
All other programs work fine upon returning from sleep mode.
Same problem with Word and Excel as with Outlook.
Office 2003 worked fine on this Visa setup.
The problem is not consistent. If I go into sleep mode for a short while (minutes) it returns OK. Certainly overnight always a problem.
Every other program on this computer works fine. No problems with drivers, video boards etc.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Unusual problem with Vista and Office 2007
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Unusual problem with Vista and Office 2007
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Which Antivirus?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 31, 2007 3:17 AM PDT

A few antivirus programs such as Norton and McAfee have had problems when coming out of Sleep mode and it could be causing the issue.. Personally, I choose NOT to use Sleep mode on Vista.. It's a new multimode "Hybrid Sleep" state which seems to cause problems when "Standby" seems to work better. Try disabling the "Hybrid Sleep" using the link below:

http://www.howtogeek.com/howto/windows-vista/disable-hybrid-sleep-mode/

You can also change other power settings in the Control Panel-System And Maintenance-Power Options section.. Choose "Change plan settings" can give you options.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Vista Sleep mode Office
by monahan-z / May 31, 2007 3:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Which Antivirus?

Thanks for the suggestion Grif. (I posted this issue on several places on the web. You are the only reply so far. I dont know what is so special about my setup). Anyway when I open the power options and go down to "Sleep" I only see "Sleep after" There is no "Allow hybrid sleep" option. I assume this is because I have a Desktop. Anyway "On battery" and "Plugged in" would be irrelevent here.
As I said it is quite specific to only Office 2007. Absolutly everything else works 100% of the time OK.
Any other suggestions?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
And Which Antivirus Program.?.Plus..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 31, 2007 3:48 AM PDT

..have you checked the Microsoft Office Updates site?

For example, we're finding quite a few problems with the McAfee retail security suite when it comes to the newest version of Office?

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Which Antivirus
by monahan-z / May 31, 2007 4:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Which Antivirus?

I am running AVG V7.5. Anybody had any problems like this out there?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Another Note..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 31, 2007 3:27 AM PDT

If you haven't already, make sure to check with the computer manufacturer's website to check for updated hardware drivers for your computer model.. Some of these issue may be related to bad drivers on ethernet, video, audio and other hardware..

Likewise, continue to check the Office Update site for updates to Office 2007.. I've seen a few updates for 2007 but haven't seen any specific to your problem.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.