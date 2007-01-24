Unsure of argument in If statement RE: previous posting

Office & Productivity Software forum

by lea1001 / January 24, 2007 1:13 AM PST

Hello
Thank you for the replies. My original posting was: If( statement showing a cell as blank but still containing it's value, posted Jan 21st. I understand to put the running total in one column but how do you have another formula - the If statement, pertaining to the same cell without changing the value? It is the False argument I am unsure of to retain my running value and not have it change to 0.
Sorry if I am missing the obvious. I have been working on the project for some time now......I will also look up the conditional formatting posting for changing text colour to white if the cell above is the same.
Thank you in advance for the assistance. Lea

Re: if statement
by Kees Bakker / January 24, 2007 5:33 AM PST
This was your original question;
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 25, 2007 6:54 AM PST

"I have a simple running total formula =if(E2>0,F1+E2,)but it is the False I am having an issue with. If I put "" for False, it shows the cell as blank but it also changes the value to 0. I am trying to hide visually the duplicate values created when cell E2 is False but keep the value to keep my running total working.
I may not be seeing the obvious but I'm getting a little frustrated. Hope someone can help."

Kees was quite right, you need another column.

Perhaps we're not seeing your problem correctly, but if the cell you are working on is E2, then you cannot have a formula inside the E2 cell related to E2, ie, "=IF(E2>0,F1+F2,"")". This creates a circular expression and makes Excel go round in circles.

So, you have to work around the problem. Use another cell to evaluate the contents of E2, and add F1+F2 as necessary. Then, using Conditional Formatting, (Format > Conditional Formatting), for E2, change the condition being checked from "Formula is" to "Cell value is", and set the value being checked as less than 1. Then you click the Format button and change the color of the cell to the same color as the cell background. That way, if the value of the cell E2 is less than 1, it's value disappears in the worksheet.

I hope that helps.

Mark

Re: original question
by Kees Bakker / January 26, 2007 5:21 AM PST

Mark,

I think it can be done in two ways:

1. Use one column for the running total, and that's always filled. And a column next to it that is blanked with an If necessary. Say the running total column (hidden) is E, then you can put =if(e3<>e2,e3) in F3 and so on going down. That's a solution with an extra column.

2. Using conditional formatting in the original column, setting the font color of a cell to black if its value doesn't equal the value of the cell above and to white if it is equal. That way it contains the correct running total, but it isn't shown.

Two totally different ways to the same goal. No need to combine them.

Kees

If statement to change font colour - Thank you all
by lea1001 / January 26, 2007 10:57 AM PST
In reply to: Re: original question

Thanks to everyone who replied to my question on the If statement to change the font colour to white in a running total if the cell above is the same. The project can now move on.

Thank you again.
Lea1001

