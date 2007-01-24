Unsure of argument in If statement RE: previous posting

"I have a simple running total formula =if(E2>0,F1+E2,)but it is the False I am having an issue with. If I put "" for False, it shows the cell as blank but it also changes the value to 0. I am trying to hide visually the duplicate values created when cell E2 is False but keep the value to keep my running total working.

I may not be seeing the obvious but I'm getting a little frustrated. Hope someone can help."



Kees was quite right, you need another column.



Perhaps we're not seeing your problem correctly, but if the cell you are working on is E2, then you cannot have a formula inside the E2 cell related to E2, ie, "=IF(E2>0,F1+F2,"")". This creates a circular expression and makes Excel go round in circles.



So, you have to work around the problem. Use another cell to evaluate the contents of E2, and add F1+F2 as necessary. Then, using Conditional Formatting, (Format > Conditional Formatting), for E2, change the condition being checked from "Formula is" to "Cell value is", and set the value being checked as less than 1. Then you click the Format button and change the color of the cell to the same color as the cell background. That way, if the value of the cell E2 is less than 1, it's value disappears in the worksheet.



I hope that helps.



Mark