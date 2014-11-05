Windows Legacy OS forum

Unsupported Drivers

by Metro_123 / November 5, 2014 9:30 AM PST

hello

New be with a used computer. Like to clean install Xp Home Edition to Professional. My computer does not have a manufacture to download drivers. Are all drivers unsupported Microsoft. Are there elsewhere.

All Answers

Make and model numbers please.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 5, 2014 9:36 AM PST
In reply to: Unsupported Drivers

I'd be guessing what you do or don't know but SPECCY is one of my favorite tools besides my eyeballs.
Bob

PS. There are no "supported" XP anything today.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 5, 2014 9:53 AM PST

Just clearing that up.

Access Device Manager First, And Write Down All Drivers
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 6, 2014 1:49 AM PST
In reply to: Unsupported Drivers

If the computer still works in Home Edition, access the Device Manager and find, then write down the names, versions, and providers of all the drivers.. Once that's done, visit each of the providers and search for the listed drivers you've written down. Assuming you find them, download them all and save them to a CD, preferably, because a USB stick may not be recognized till after you install the motherboard drivers from a CD. Once you have all the drivers found and saved to a disk, you should be able to use the XP Professional disc to repartition, reformat, and reinstall XP to the computer.

Remember also, depending on which version of XP you have, you'll need to install Service Pack 1 or 2 and then SP3 to get the computer updated enough for generally normal functioning. Normally, I download the full, offline installers of those service packs, then copy them also to a CD for installation after the drivers are done.

Hope this helps.

Grif

hello
by Metro_123 / November 6, 2014 3:54 AM PST

Thanks for the time out and advice. I guess there are few options. But do my homework like Grif is saying and make attempt from there. Thanks for the good word.

driver easy software
by Metro_123 / November 7, 2014 12:24 AM PST
In reply to: hello

hello

In regards to the issue of no supported drives for windows xp. Located a program Driver Easy. It comes with free version or professional. In this case not sure will work. If some could click on the link below. Any feedback is appreciated.

http://www.drivereasy.com/

Reviews are poor to worse.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 7, 2014 12:43 AM PST
In reply to: driver easy software

"Cons

The outdated drivers may not need to be updated. It uses vendor and device IDs to identify drivers. The problem is that some manufacturers may create proprietary drivers for these devices. You'll end up with a driver that matches the device, but is incompatible due to other hardware present.

Additionally, I upgraded to pro to increase the download speed but the upgrade didn't help. The download speed is still below 37KB per second. If you're upgrading for that purpose alone, you may want to rethink.

Finally, tech. support seems to be non-responsive. There isn't a support forum available."

No Guarantees On Such Programs
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 7, 2014 2:30 AM PST
In reply to: driver easy software

Personally, I prefer the method I mentioned. If you have no other options, then such programs can help get you started in the right direction for an individual driver. I would still write down the current device providers and version numbers of the drivers listed in Device Manager. Those drivers are working for XP now and they will continue to work for XP after a reinstall. On the other hand, if you're doing a clean install of Windows 7, instead of XP, everything's a crap shoot. You can use the XP drivers as a base point to hunt for the Windows 7 drivers, but you won't know whether they work till you try them.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Answer
Why not run Speccy as Bob suggested?
by wpgwpg / November 7, 2014 2:48 AM PST
In reply to: Unsupported Drivers

You can download Speccy from it's creator here:
https://www.piriform.com/speccy/download . It will create a listing of everything on your computer and allow you to put it in a cloud site where we can see exactly what we're working with instead of probing around in the dark. One thing you really should be aware of is that the original XP discs don't support SATA hard drives (the current standard for several years now), so you have to either disable SATA in the BIOS or slipstream the XP disc to SP2 or SP3 just to get through the install unless you already have an install disc at that level.
Once you get through the above, there's another site having drivers if you can't get them from the original manufacturer(s) of your equipment. It's called driverguide.com. I've used it on many occasions, but be aware that it's preferable to get the drivers from the manufacturer if possible.

I'll just add my personal opinion that since XP is totally unsupported by Microsoft, you'd be much better off using Windows 8.1 if your hardware will support it.

Good luck.

will run speccy
by Metro_123 / November 7, 2014 6:04 AM PST

hi

I am using an xp professional installation disk has a product key and it comes with service pack 3. It will take me some time to get the drivers in order. I am using a traditional disk burner nero. When I download any drivers do I need something like ISO Burner for example ? I don't believe my computer can handle Windows 8.1. and can I keep the conversation open. It may take me a couple more days to situate things. Will run Speccy. Thank you.

Re: drivers
by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 7, 2014 6:11 AM PST
In reply to: will run speccy

Drivers don't need to be burned on a CD to be installed. Certainly not an iso. How they are installed depends on what file type it is.
It makes sense to make a backup of any downloaded driver file you installed succesfully.

Kees

I've ALWAYS Use A CD To Install The Initial Drivers
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 8, 2014 3:50 AM PST
In reply to: Re: drivers

After a brand new install of the operating system, using a Windows CD/DVD, almost all motherboard manufacturers or computer manufacturers provide a motherboard/chipset driver CD, not a USB installer. (Years ago, it was the floppy drive.) As you know, the USB slots frequently won't work till those initial drivers are placed and as such, I always burn a copy of all device drivers to a CD for installation. I keep them with all the other installation and backup discs for the computer. It's just easier for me to have them all in one location.

And yes, it's NOT an ISO. The actual installation file is what I burn to the disk.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Nero Will Burn Them Just Fine..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 8, 2014 3:53 AM PST
In reply to: will run speccy

And no, don't burn them as an ISO. Just make a data disc with the actual installation files you download. Personally, I try to save a copy of the .exe version of the driver installer.

Hope this helps.

Grif

these are my drivers
by Metro_123 / November 9, 2014 2:05 PM PST

This is a list of the drivers on my computer. I will look for drivers. But my computer is about 12 years old. When I search for drivers in device manager. Some of the drivers go back to windows 2000 and 2002. I got the computer second hand and has xp Home Edition operating system loaded. Can this be so. In regards to the age these drivers and the life of the computer. Explaining this would help a great deal. Lastly If someone can take a quick look at these drivers and tell me if I missed something or something appears not to be there.

Drivers


ACPI Uniprocssor

Drive version 5.1.2660.0


Disk Driver

Samsung Sp0411N

Driver Version 5.1.2535.0


DVD / CD - ROM Drivers

Matshita DVD - ROM SR 8587

Driver Version 5.1.2535.0


Samsung CD - R / RW SW 252S

Driver Version 5.1.2535.0


Standard Floppy Disk Controller

Driver Version 5.1.2600.0

Are these Floppy drive drives necessary. maybe out dated.

Floppy Disk Drive

Driver Version 5.1.2600.0


IDE ATA / ATAPI Controllers It appears to be many devices associated this one driver?

Driver Version 5.1.2600.5512


Key Board

Standard 101 / 102 Key Board or Microsoft Natural PS/2 key

Driver Version 5.1.2600.5512


Mouse

PS / 2 Compatible Mouse

Driver Version 5.1.2600.0


Network Adapters

SiS 900 - Based PCI Fast Ethernet

Driver Version 1.13.2.0


Video Controller VGA Compatible

Devices Manager Says. No driver is associated with this device do I need it.

Do I need this Driver


Ports (COM & LPT )

Communication Port (COM1)

Driver Version 5.1.266.0


Communication Port (COM2) Are COM Ports 1 & 2 and ECP Printer (LPT1) The same drivers

Driver Version 5.1.2600.0


ECP Printer Port (LPT1)

Driver Version 5.1.2600.0


Processor

Intel (R) Pentium (R) 4 CPU 1.60Ghz

Driver Version 5.1.2600.0


---Sound Video Game Controllers

----System Devices Are these 3 drivers needed here

----Universal serial bus

XP or Linux?
by James Denison / November 10, 2014 3:41 AM PST
In reply to: these are my drivers
Driver Version 5.1.2*****

All those above type drivers are from the XP operating system. They may or not be the proper ones for the motherboard.

Video Controller VGA Compatible
Devices Manager Says. No driver is associated with this device do I need it.
Do I need this Driver

Yes, most definitely. That's why it's important to know the make and model of the computer, or of the motherboard.

Standard Floppy Disk Controller
Driver Version 5.1.2600.0
Are these Floppy drive drives necessary. maybe out dated.
Floppy Disk Drive


Again, standard XP driver, and neither helps nor hurts, since few use floppy anymore.

Why don't you check out a Linux version? There's some great ones that are all free and more advanced now than XP is/was. For your computer, need the 32 bit versions, not 64 bit. I personally moved on from XP to Kubuntu, then over to Linux Mint back at version 14 and still with it till current version 17. Never regretted doing it either, a year before support for XP ended. I had already backtracked from Vista to XP. W7 I can tolerate, but W8 was a no go from the start for me. So far the best windows since XP seems will be windows 10, which I have an evaluation copy installed for testing purposes. Not only are the Linux distros current and supported for years to come, but more advanced, all while being free. You can have one installed in under 30 minutes and be happy, happy, happy.

http://www.linuxmint.com
http://www.kubuntu.org/
http://www.ubuntu.com/desktop
http://zorin-os.com/
http://osdisc.com

http://www.distrowatch.com
has popularity listings, but realize some are popular for specific computer types, such as those with small harddrives prefering Lunbuntu, LXDE, or Puppy, while some a very full bodied like Ubuntu, Zorin, Mint, Fedora, Suse.

Linux uses a monolithic kernel that most times has all the drivers for most systems already built into it and if the LIVE version works OK when booted from DVD or USB, then the install will work just as well.

some best video producers about various linux are;
https://www.youtube.com/user/LinuxSpatry
https://www.youtube.com/user/nixiedoeslinux
Re Xp or Linux
by Metro_123 / November 10, 2014 9:16 AM PST
In reply to: XP or Linux?

Hello

Thank you for the insight and the information. I am accustom to windows. If I was to go start button select run -- type in msinfo32 click ok it may tell me the make and model. As the mother board. I can open the case and look. But may it tell me anything. I understand Microsoft is still offering security updates though they have stopped supporting xp.

To make a joke. Me switching to Linux and not being facetious. It's like putting a set of training wheels on a...............

In any regards. I am still open to ideas of windows.

Many Of Those Are Included With The Operating System And....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 10, 2014 9:54 AM PST
In reply to: these are my drivers

...the motherboard/chipset driver. Under the "IDE ATA / ATAPI Controllers" device properties, you'll find the provider name and version number. That's important and installing this one will also install a number of other appropriate drivers you've listed including USB, printer ports, processor recognition, keyboard, mouse, etc. and many System Devices.

You didn't list the "Display Driver" which is the graphics driver for the monitor. The graphics driver is also important it should be listed in Device Manager. Likewise with the "Sound, Video, and Game Controllers" list which will include the sound driver.

The "Network Adapters" list should include only one driver if there is only a "wired" connection through an ethernet port.(Yours currently lists the "SiS 900 - Based PCI Fast Ethernet " as your ethernet driver, which is fine.) If there is a wireless device on the computer, then there should be two different drivers, one for each adapter type.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Maybe some drivers have been installed?
by Metro_123 / November 11, 2014 8:44 AM PST

hello

Preformed a clean install successfully and I no longer see the message out of range.
As for the mother board after checking under IDE ATA / ATAPI I saw nothing in the description. But could this possibly be the mother board unit. Microsoft International Co. LTD MS 7005 Socket 478. Before the computer crashed I might have noted this on paper after downloading Speccy.

Have checked device manager bringing the following to attention. These may appear to be installed. I would like to show my findings. Perhaps there's no reason to download all of the drivers that were previously in device manager.

Under IDE ATA / ATAPI in device manager right clicking then clicking properties and expanding all of its tabs. Under the general tab these drivers are noted as working.
Primary IDE Channel -- Secondary IDE Channel -- SIS PCI IDE Controller.

In the device manager under Other Devices there are yellow question marks next to these. Multimedia Audio Controller -- Video Controller. Drivers for these devices are not installed.

Under network adapters SiS 900 Based PCI Fast Ethernet Adapter is working.

Under Sound Video & Games This is my list.
Audio Codecs -- Working properly
Legacy Audio Drivers -- Working properly
Legacy Video Capture Device -- Working Properly
Media Control devices -- Working properly
MPU- 401 Compatible MIDI Driver -- Working Properly
Standard Game Port --- Working properly
Video Codecs -- Working Properly

Under System Devices at the general tab
ACPI Fan --Driver work
ACPI Fixed Button -- Driver work
ACIPI Thermal Zone -- Driver works
Direct Memory Access Control --- NO DRIVERS ARE INSTALLED
ISAPNP Read Data Port -- Driver Works
Microcod Update Device -- Drivers Work
Microsoft ACPI Compliant System -- drivers work
Microsoft System Management BIOS Driver -- Driver Work
Mother Board Recourses -- No DRIVERS ARE INSTALLED
Numeric Data Processor -- No DRIVERS ARE INSTALLED
PCI Bus -- Driver Works
PCI Standard Host CPU Bridge -- Drivers Work
Plug and Play Software Device Enumerator -- -- Driver Works
Programmable Interrupt Controller -- NO DRIVERS ARE INSTALLED
SIS PCI to ISA Bridge -- Drivers Work
SIS Processor to AGP Controller --- Driver Works
System Board -- NO DRIVES ARE IN STALLED
System CMOS/Real Timer Clock -- Drivers Work
System Speaker -- NO DRIVERS ARE INSTALLED
System Timer -- NO DRIVERS ARE INSALLED
Terminal Server Device Redirector -- Drivers Work

Everything Under
Universal Serial Bus Controllers --- Work properly

This ...
by ramusson / November 11, 2014 4:59 PM PST

A complete set of drivers can be obtained from here:

http://drp.su/download.htm

The Driver Packs have been quite helpful for me.

Of course, there are some quite allergic to torrent downloads Shocked

Ramesh

Reply
by Metro_123 / November 12, 2014 2:56 AM PST
In reply to: This ...

At the download. Choose full download or register for one. Which.

Save the download on flash drive by creating a desktop icon. Insert flash drive in the other computer and try install. Will it work.

I can get on the web but hard to surf at his point.

Full
by ramusson / November 12, 2014 3:27 PM PST
In reply to: Reply

Download the full 8.6 GB ISO file. Copy it in a Flashdrive as an expanded ISO. Run the exe file in the flashdrive.
It will detect all the hardware and install the drivers (you can also choose which drivers to install).
The driverpack includes Win 8 drivers too.

