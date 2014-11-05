Unsupported Drivers

You can download Speccy from it's creator here:

https://www.piriform.com/speccy/download . It will create a listing of everything on your computer and allow you to put it in a cloud site where we can see exactly what we're working with instead of probing around in the dark. One thing you really should be aware of is that the original XP discs don't support SATA hard drives (the current standard for several years now), so you have to either disable SATA in the BIOS or slipstream the XP disc to SP2 or SP3 just to get through the install unless you already have an install disc at that level.

Once you get through the above, there's another site having drivers if you can't get them from the original manufacturer(s) of your equipment. It's called driverguide.com. I've used it on many occasions, but be aware that it's preferable to get the drivers from the manufacturer if possible.



I'll just add my personal opinion that since XP is totally unsupported by Microsoft, you'd be much better off using Windows 8.1 if your hardware will support it.



Good luck.