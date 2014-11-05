Unsupported Drivers

If the computer still works in Home Edition, access the Device Manager and find, then write down the names, versions, and providers of all the drivers.. Once that's done, visit each of the providers and search for the listed drivers you've written down. Assuming you find them, download them all and save them to a CD, preferably, because a USB stick may not be recognized till after you install the motherboard drivers from a CD. Once you have all the drivers found and saved to a disk, you should be able to use the XP Professional disc to repartition, reformat, and reinstall XP to the computer.
Remember also, depending on which version of XP you have, you'll need to install Service Pack 1 or 2 and then SP3 to get the computer updated enough for generally normal functioning. Normally, I download the full, offline installers of those service packs, then copy them also to a CD for installation after the drivers are done.
Hope this helps.
Grif