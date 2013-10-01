Unsubscribed in error.

The procedure for the New York Times might be different from the procedure for the Coca Cola Newsletter (if that exists).
Kees
How do I re-subscribe?
I've had this happen several times. A few times I don't even know how I got unsubscribed. Here is how I've handled it.
Go to the organization's website and sign up again. Wait a few days (based on normal time between e-newsletters). If you get an error message, or don't start receiving the e-newsletters, go to the organization's website and look for their contact information. Most have either an online contact form or an e-mail address. Tell them that you were unsubscribed by error, and they should re-instate your account.
So far, the most effective method for me was the latter. However, I do try signing up again first.
