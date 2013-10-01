How To forum

Unsubscribed in error.

by footybar / October 1, 2013 7:11 PM PDT

How do I re-subscribe?

Clarification Request
From what did you unsubscribe?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 1, 2013 7:13 PM PDT
In reply to: Unsubscribed in error.

The procedure for the New York Times might be different from the procedure for the Coca Cola Newsletter (if that exists).

Kees

Answer
What I've done
by huzedat / October 3, 2013 6:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Unsubscribed in error.

I've had this happen several times. A few times I don't even know how I got unsubscribed. Here is how I've handled it.

Go to the organization's website and sign up again. Wait a few days (based on normal time between e-newsletters). If you get an error message, or don't start receiving the e-newsletters, go to the organization's website and look for their contact information. Most have either an online contact form or an e-mail address. Tell them that you were unsubscribed by error, and they should re-instate your account.

So far, the most effective method for me was the latter. However, I do try signing up again first.

