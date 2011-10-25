How To forum

Unlimited data on a 4G but stuck on a 4.3"screen.

by maxnesss / October 25, 2011 4:42 AM PDT

Can anyone help with connecting a HTC Thunderbolt to a HD tv. There is no HDMI out on the phone. I also do not have a home internet service, but I do have a wireless router and a PS3. The phone and PS3 are DNLA compatible. I also have a DELL laptop with Windows7. Seems like I should be able to set up the wireless router and host the Phone with the PS3 regardless of having an actual home internet connection. I was hoping to be able to stream movies and such without the additional expense of ISP's. We lucked up and have a 4G phone with unlimited data, but you can only stare at this 4.3 inch screen so long.
Help please!

So why not use a tether app.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 25, 2011 5:14 AM PDT

When I moved recently I used EasyTether from my android phone to my laptop.
Bob

easytether
by maxnesss / October 26, 2011 12:14 AM PDT

i'll give it a shot. seems like it ought to work.
thanks for the info. stay tuned.

