Speakeasy forum

General discussion

UnKnown Author/Billy Graham and Oprah.

by SumerBrez / October 22, 2004 9:14 AM PDT

Thought this worth reading..My first time trying to 'paste' here..Hope it works..

Last year I watched Billy Graham being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey

on television. Oprah told him that in her childhood home, she use to watch

him preach on a little black and white TV

while sitting on a linoleum floor.

She went on to the tell viewers that in his lifetime Billy has

preached to twenty-million people around the world, not to mention the

countless numbers who have heard him whenever his

crusades are broadcast. When she asked if he got nervous before

facing a crowd, Billy replied humbly, "No, don't get nervous before crowds,

but I did today before I was going to meet with you."

Oprah's show is broadcast to twenty-million people every day.

She is comfortable with famous stars and celebrities but seemed in

awe of Dr. Billy Graham.

When the interview ended, she told the audience, "You don't often

see this on my show, but we're going to pray." Then she asked Billy to

close in prayer. The camera panned the studio

audience as they bowed their heads and closed their eyes just like

in one of his crusades.

Oprah sang the first line from the song that is his hallmark "Just

as I am, without a plea," misreading the line and

singing off'-key, but her voice was full of emotion and almost

cracked.

When Billy stood up after the show, instead of hugging her guest,

Oprah's usual custom, she went over and just nestled against him.

Billy wrapped his arm around her and pulled her under his shoulder.

She stood in his fatherly embrace with a look of

sheer contentment..

I once read the book "Nestle, Don't Wrestle" by Corrie Ten Boom. The

power of nestling was evident on the TV screen that day.

Billy Graham was not the least bit condemning, distant, or hesitant

to embrace a public personality who may not fit the evangelistic mold. His

grace and courage are sometimes stunning.

In an interview with Hugh Downs, on the 20/20 program, the subject

turned to homosexuality. Hugh looked directly at Billy and said, "If you

had a homosexual child, would you love him?"


Billy didn't miss a beat. He replied with sincerity and gentleness,

"Why, I would love that one even more."

The title of Billy's autobiography, "Just As I Am," says it all. His

life goes before him speaking as eloquently as that charming southern drawl

for which he is known.

If, when I am eighty years old, my autobiography were to be titled

"Just As I Am," I wonder how I would live now? Do I have the courage to be

me? I'll never be a Billy Graham, the

elegant man who draws people to the Lord through a simple one-point

message, but I hope to be a person who is real and compassionate and who

might draw people to nestle within God's embrace.

Do you make it a point to speak to a visitor or person who shows up

alone at church, buy a hamburger for a homeless man, call your mother on

Sunday afternoons, pick daisies with a little girl, or take a fatherless

boy to a baseball game?

Did anyone ever tell you how beautiful you look when you're looking

for what's beautiful in someone else?

Billy complimented Oprah when asked what he was most thankful for;

he said, "Salvation given to us in Jesus Christ" then added, "and the way

you have made people all over this country aware of the power of being

grateful."

When asked his secret of love, being married fifty-four years to the

same person, he said, "Ruth and I are happily

incompatible."

How unexpected.

We would all live more comfortably with everybody around us if we

would find the strength in being grateful and happily incompatible.

Let's take the things that set us apart, that make us different,

that cause us to disagree, and make them an occasion to compliment each

other and be thankful for each other.

Let us be big enough to be smaller than our neighbor, spouse,

friends, and strangers.

Every day, may we Nestle, not Wrestle!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: UnKnown Author/Billy Graham and Oprah.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: UnKnown Author/Billy Graham and Oprah.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Oprah and Billy Graham by Lisa Panella
by jonah jones / October 22, 2004 9:26 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Oprah and Billy Graham by Lisa Panella
by SumerBrez / October 22, 2004 9:32 AM PDT

Thanks Jonah..I received in my email..Didnt include the Author's Name.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.