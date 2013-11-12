Mac OS forum

by Bobananda / November 12, 2013 5:00 AM PST

I recently obtained a G5 (powermac 7.2 running 10.5.8) after being exiled on a pc for two years. I opened a CD containing files I saved from my previous Mac (a G4 running 10.3.9) on the G5. Most of the files opened with no problem. However, nearly all of the articles I wrote (using Appleworks, saved as RTF documents) showed up on the G5 as a "Unix executable file." I don't even know what that is, except for the reference to Unix.
I know very little about Unix. Is there anything I can do to salvage these documents?
As a secondary question, will the hard drive from the G4 work if I install it in the G5?
Thank you for your help.

All Answers

Answering the Secondary Question
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / November 12, 2013 7:34 AM PST
The drive from the G4 will not work in the G5 as the connections are entirely different.

The G4 drive is an IDE device and uses a much wider connector and power plug.
The G5 drive, on the other hand, is a SATA device and uses very small, not even close, connectors.

If you really want to use the G4 drive, then purchase a USB IDE hard drive enclosure and mount the drive inside it.
Connect to the USB port and off you go.

You need something to work with RTF content.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 12, 2013 5:06 AM PST
I can't guess what word processor you have on that but I bet it has a browser. Does Google Docs understand these RTF files? It does here.
Bob

My reply
by Bobananda / November 12, 2013 6:32 AM PST

The only word processor installed isTextEdit. I will probably install Apache OpenOffice. But TextEdit reads RTF documents. Let me see if that works.

TextEdit works, but in a problematic manner. Above and below the text is a bunch of gobbledygook. Also, weird symbols pop up at random places in the text which must be deleted. In addition, the formatting isn't as it was originally saved. Finally, graphics which were included, mostly pictures, are omitted entirely.
So, TextEdit allows me to salvage the documents. But a lot of work will be required to restore each one. Some can not be restored to their original state.

Is there an application you can recommend which might open these RTF files in their original condition? Or Google Docs, perhaps? (I hope using Google Docs doesn't require me to sigm up with them.)

Thanks for your input.

You can sign up and use a disposable account.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 12, 2013 6:50 AM PST
I can't guess what's going on with the reply here but textedit would do as you noted. You'll need Word or similar to see it all but what RTF is well done so I didn't duplicate the web here. I understand some folk don't want anything to do with the internet.
Bob

Regarding the HDD question.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 12, 2013 5:11 AM PST
Sorry but I can't find make/model of the drives but some have trouble getting SCSI all setup. If it's SCSI then I would get a guru on it.
Bob

Not SCSI
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / November 12, 2013 7:35 AM PST

IDE on the G4 and SATA on the G5

P

I recall some folk adding a SCSI card and drives.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 12, 2013 8:05 AM PST
That was years ago in a far away place.

I agree some USB IDE enclosure would be best but such old drives were usually so small that I rarely get a case for them. I use a cable like this -> http://www.geeks.com/details.asp?invtid=2020 because I can use that on almost all drives then we tell them to donate the old drive as it's usually past its prime and not safe to put data on or even think about it as "storage."
Bob

