I have the same problem as Dav1e5 with the Smart Remote. Have tried everything but can't get APPS to come up. The manual (once you have got the magnifying glass out to read it), doesn't even mention APPS, and the Samsung support for this product is non-existent, it doesn't even recognise the product number for on-line support. So I phoned Samsung on 21 September and am still waiting for the reply call back!! I can get the APPS on my i-pod and that works the TV and Smart Hub etc (but based on what the Smart Remote should do the ipod is much more limited), and I want the Smart Remote to be working as advertised and sold so I get the full product I paid for! I have managed to set the Smart Remote to work all my equipment, blue ray, Sky + etc, Home Theater system etc but I should also be able to set it up to save a sequence of buttons to work the various bits of equipment together, which then all work through one press of one "action" button on the smart remote! But it does so much and then just ends up in the register settings bit of the Smart Hub TV which I am not asking it to do! Very frustrating! The remote doesn't do or show half the things it should and so far I am very.disappointed, not only with the product itself but additionally the total lack of support from Samung for their own product!