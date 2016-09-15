Networking & Wireless forum

Understanding Speed Test

by osamamansoor / September 15, 2016 11:29 PM PDT

Hi Experts,

I have question in mind regarding bandwidth speed test.

For Example i have and dedicated connection for 30 MB internet connection from ISP and when i go to speed test site i checked that downloading speed is around 9 MB approx also i am already utilizing 16 MB downloading from other devices/computers (Showing through NMS). One of my colleague have same internet connection and only using one device when he check the downloading is around 25 MB.

My Question is that when i run speed test i already using 16 MB however my college not use any extra bandwidth that's the reasons it shows downloading speed 25 MB.

Please correct me if my above statement is wrong.

I can't find your question.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2016 12:10 AM PDT

Questions should be asked in a sentence that ends with a question mark.

In case you didn't know it, testing rarely gives the same result over time or machines. All things are not equal.

Question Calarification
by osamamansoor / September 16, 2016 12:22 AM PDT

apologies for above.

Question :

Is speed test show available bandwidth by subtracting consuming bandwidth my others users ?

Can't answer.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2016 1:43 AM PDT

There are dozens of speed tests. Each one may differ. But the consumption only happens during the tests.

Re: speedtest
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 16, 2016 12:28 AM PDT

Speedtest on your PC measures what you download/upload. Totally correct.

