Undecided - Digital camera OR Camcorder or Both

i have a digital camera and a camcorder i use the digital camera more so i would get the digital camera and if i had enough money then i would buy a camcorder too
( Undecided - Digital camera OR Camcorder
OK Everybody....I am so confused about what to purchase. Please listen and then give me your advice. I originally wanted a camcorder. I have been looking at the Sony MiniDV HC 21 HC 36 (the one with the tapes) I heard that the DVD does not work/record/store as well as the small tapes do.
So then I thought I'd try looking at Digital Cameras - I ordered Kodak V630 and too small for hands. Also, they don't all have decent Optical Zoom. Then ....my husband bought the Kodak Z630. It is nice camera has 10X Optical Zoom but it is a bit bigger than I like.
So, Maybe the way to do this...is to get a medium size digital AND purchase a Camcorder for recording events??? Help please I am having difficult time.with this. pboudreaux1@eatel.net