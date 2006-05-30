Camcorders forum

General discussion

Undecided - Digital camera OR Camcorder or Both

by cyberpor / May 30, 2006 2:59 PM PDT

( Undecided - Digital camera OR Camcorder
OK Everybody....I am so confused about what to purchase. Please listen and then give me your advice. I originally wanted a camcorder. I have been looking at the Sony MiniDV HC 21 HC 36 (the one with the tapes) I heard that the DVD does not work/record/store as well as the small tapes do.

So then I thought I'd try looking at Digital Cameras - I ordered Kodak V630 and too small for hands. Also, they don't all have decent Optical Zoom. Then ....my husband bought the Kodak Z630. It is nice camera has 10X Optical Zoom but it is a bit bigger than I like.

So, Maybe the way to do this...is to get a medium size digital AND purchase a Camcorder for recording events??? Help please I am having difficult time.with this. pboudreaux1@eatel.net

Collapse -
digital camera
by schwabbey / June 1, 2006 4:43 AM PDT

i have a digital camera and a camcorder i use the digital camera more so i would get the digital camera and if i had enough money then i would buy a camcorder too

Collapse -
what to buy!
by cyberpor / June 1, 2006 9:45 AM PDT
In reply to: digital camera

Thanks for your input. I suspect some use camera more than camcorder. Will keep you all posted. You guys are pretty informed about this stuff. cajungirl

Collapse -
How about this...
by Dan Filice / June 1, 2006 2:38 PM PDT
In reply to: what to buy!

If your purpose for a digital camera is for an occassional still shot, why not buy a DV camcorder that also has allowances for a memory card. On this type of camcorder, there is a "still" picture function that's decent, but nothing like a high-end still digital camera. So if it's just for an occassional picture, this might work. Some camcorders have 5 megapixel still image capturing. My Panasonic camcorder allows me to capture a still picture with a push of a separate button whille I'm shooting video. But go the route of two separate cameras if you need the flexibility and functions of a true digital camera. I still use both.

