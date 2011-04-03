Google gives the rest of the details.
Motorola Razr2 V9X I got scammed by the seller with what was supposed to be a non branded carrier direct from Motorola with factory settings. Wouldn't be so bad if the set provider was a US carrier, (I hear you laughing now!) but all functions and menus are in Chinese so: 1. what's the solution? The seller states in his fine eBay print that software is of a non specified provider for carrier.
It operates on the Java app CLDC Vers 1.1 MIDP Vers 2.0
2. I tried the master rest did nothing to restore or remove the Carrier branding
3. The seller states he sells cell phones and does not provide any servicing
4. Yes I turned him into authorities for consumer fraud and possible tariff licensing infringements
I have verified with Motorola that it is a verified Razr2 V9X and it was an original production for AT&T I need an experts help