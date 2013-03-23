Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

unblock sender

by 47cojack / March 23, 2013 2:16 AM PDT

I am using windows live mail and I have one sender that I cannot receive Email from. They are not on my blocked sender list. If I send them an email, they get it but if they reply I don't get the reply. They are not in trash/spam folder. They are using gmail and I am using bellsouth.net mail using windows live mail. I receive email from other gmail users w/o a problem.

Re: blocked
by Kees_B Forum moderator / March 23, 2013 2:31 AM PDT
In reply to: unblock sender

Do those mails arrive at the server? Can you see them in the webmail interface before you run WLM? Then run WLM and receive mail. Do they disappear from the server? Do they appear in the inbox?

Maybe you have set an automatic delete rule? Then they go directly to the recycle bin.

Now make a new Windows account and try the same there. That has WLM out of the box.

Kees

blocked
by 47cojack / March 25, 2013 6:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: blocked

That was it. The email address was in the spam folder in web mail. Since I never use web mail, I didn't check there.

Thanks for your help!

