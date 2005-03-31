Unbeatable Malware problem

Ok... I need assistance from the real Techie wizards.

My kids` computer is cracking under a problem Ive not detected before.

I`m running up to date PCCillin (always running) Virus scanner, and running Panda Active scan online... once a week or more as a back up.

I run SPybot S&D ...Spybot TeaTimer... WinPatrol...Adaware SE.

So as you can see...i do try and keep my PC`s clean.

Anyways... my kids PC was attacked 2 days ago with viruses...downloaders.

I did all the usual...including switching off System restore. Ran all the stuff I have, and it says the system is clean.

BUT...

Every time I try to run IE, it gets hijacked and rerouted, and then the pop ups start. Its so bad, I cant even get to ANY webpage any more..its all redirects.

This means, my kids computer is now useless for web surfing, and I cant even download Firefox...because it wont let us use the IE browser.

The wierdest thing is...

I run PCCillin, spybot, and adaware, and it says my system is clean....and if I try to reset the home page to "blank" or "default - MSN" in my Internet options, it just immediately rewrites and sends the IE browser to these fake web pages.

Please...PLEASE>.. anyone with decent, easy to understand, advice?



thanks