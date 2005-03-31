Unbeatable Malware problem

1. http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6142-0.html?forumID=5&threadID=95430&messageID=1086367
2. http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6132-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=1313&messageID=15002
Both note similar approaches and if these don't kill it off, you proceed to HIJACKTHIS forums.
In closing, if you keep putting the spyware back on by using Internet Explorer, then what can be done? Also, spybot has the lock homepage feature but I don't see you used it.
Bob
Ok... I need assistance from the real Techie wizards.
My kids` computer is cracking under a problem Ive not detected before.
I`m running up to date PCCillin (always running) Virus scanner, and running Panda Active scan online... once a week or more as a back up.
I run SPybot S&D ...Spybot TeaTimer... WinPatrol...Adaware SE.
So as you can see...i do try and keep my PC`s clean.
Anyways... my kids PC was attacked 2 days ago with viruses...downloaders.
I did all the usual...including switching off System restore. Ran all the stuff I have, and it says the system is clean.
BUT...
Every time I try to run IE, it gets hijacked and rerouted, and then the pop ups start. Its so bad, I cant even get to ANY webpage any more..its all redirects.
This means, my kids computer is now useless for web surfing, and I cant even download Firefox...because it wont let us use the IE browser.
The wierdest thing is...
I run PCCillin, spybot, and adaware, and it says my system is clean....and if I try to reset the home page to "blank" or "default - MSN" in my Internet options, it just immediately rewrites and sends the IE browser to these fake web pages.
Please...PLEASE>.. anyone with decent, easy to understand, advice?
thanks