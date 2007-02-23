Unathorized wireless network access

You very well could be picking up other people's wireless networks, which OS X will do automatically. If you click on the Airport icon in the menu bar, you should see a listing of all available wireless networks. If any of those are secured, you won't be able to connect to them, but you will see them listed.



There's not a chance that you're seeing any computers from several km away, since wireless network devices only have a range of about 100m under absolutely ideal conditions. Most of the time, you're incredibly lucky if you can get half that.



If you have WPA encryption enabled, and you've set up MAC address filtering so that ONLY your systems are allowed to connect, I would be very surprised if someone got into your network. After cracking the WPA key, they'd have to clone the MAC Address of one of your system's NICs. All doable, but most people aren't going to go to all that effort when there's likely plenty of unsecured networks around they can connect to.