Unathorized wireless network access

by akomar / February 23, 2007 6:43 PM PST

I run Macs and PC's on my home network which is WPA protected, w/ Mac Address filtering (D-Link DI-524) On a regular basis my Mac is able to "see" several computers (by going to Network via Finder) which seem to be in my neighborhood, and other that are several km away! It looks like they are riding on my internet connection. If I try to disconnect them, I am told I do not have permission to do so. How is this possible and what else do I have to do to keep these unwanted "pests" off my network?

What I would do is
by PudgyOne / February 23, 2007 8:41 PM PST

I would first look at the other people in the neighborhood and see what channel(s) they are using. I would then change the channel number.

I would then change the encryption key to a longer number, mixed with numbers and letters(do NOT use a word from a dictionary). Keep this information and do NOT share the encryption key with anyone. Then your family members cannot give that information to the neighbors.

Remember that range for your Wireless router is NOT very far. So it would have to be someone that's very close to your home. It's doubtful if anyone would sit outside your home and try to get into a secure network.

That's all I use but you can then add the Mac address(s) for added protection.

This will NOT stop anyone that has a Mac and using KisMac but should help to prevent most people from using your network. See video below

http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=-1021256519470427962&q=Kismac&hl=en


Another member did this.

http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7589_102-0.html?forumID=62&threadID=229046&messageID=2381890#2381890

http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7589_102-0.html?forumID=62&threadID=231449&messageID=2393135#2393135


Hope this helps.


Rick

One other thing
by jackson dougless / February 23, 2007 9:36 PM PST

You very well could be picking up other people's wireless networks, which OS X will do automatically. If you click on the Airport icon in the menu bar, you should see a listing of all available wireless networks. If any of those are secured, you won't be able to connect to them, but you will see them listed.

There's not a chance that you're seeing any computers from several km away, since wireless network devices only have a range of about 100m under absolutely ideal conditions. Most of the time, you're incredibly lucky if you can get half that.

If you have WPA encryption enabled, and you've set up MAC address filtering so that ONLY your systems are allowed to connect, I would be very surprised if someone got into your network. After cracking the WPA key, they'd have to clone the MAC Address of one of your system's NICs. All doable, but most people aren't going to go to all that effort when there's likely plenty of unsecured networks around they can connect to.

Just a question...
by Edward ODaniel / February 24, 2007 1:55 AM PST

You stated " On a regular basis my Mac is able to "see" several computers (by going to Network via Finder) which seem to be in my neighborhood, and other that are several km away! "

That is pretty normal (because it shows "available" networks broadcasting SSIDs) and your mention of "several km away" makes one wonder if perchance yours is a laptop that you have used away from home.

The important thing is what does your router (D-Link DI-524) have to tell you about any connected computers?

