Unathorized wireless network access

I would first look at the other people in the neighborhood and see what channel(s) they are using. I would then change the channel number.
I would then change the encryption key to a longer number, mixed with numbers and letters(do NOT use a word from a dictionary). Keep this information and do NOT share the encryption key with anyone. Then your family members cannot give that information to the neighbors.
Remember that range for your Wireless router is NOT very far. So it would have to be someone that's very close to your home. It's doubtful if anyone would sit outside your home and try to get into a secure network.
That's all I use but you can then add the Mac address(s) for added protection.
This will NOT stop anyone that has a Mac and using KisMac but should help to prevent most people from using your network. See video below
http://video.google.com/videoplay?docid=-1021256519470427962&q=Kismac&hl=en
Another member did this.
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7589_102-0.html?forumID=62&threadID=229046&messageID=2381890#2381890
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7589_102-0.html?forumID=62&threadID=231449&messageID=2393135#2393135
Hope this helps.
Rick
I run Macs and PC's on my home network which is WPA protected, w/ Mac Address filtering (D-Link DI-524) On a regular basis my Mac is able to "see" several computers (by going to Network via Finder) which seem to be in my neighborhood, and other that are several km away! It looks like they are riding on my internet connection. If I try to disconnect them, I am told I do not have permission to do so. How is this possible and what else do I have to do to keep these unwanted "pests" off my network?