Unable to sign in to Samsung Apps

All it working now. I checked it in the morning and it was fine.
Must have just been a server issue ... Phew!!!
What a heartache that was for us new S3ers!
I was able to sign in to Samsung Apps on my S III without any problems last week. But now when I tap on download in SamsungApps, I got the message "Invalid email address(USR_3113)".
After some troubleshooting, I gave up and deleted the Samsung account from my phone. Now when I try adding the Samsung account again, during the sign in, I still get this message "Invalid email address(USR_3113)"
I know there is nothing wrong with the password as I can sign in fine to the web site using a web browser.
I believe it maybe be related to my email? I am using yahoo and I registered the email with a uppercase character in the middle (i.e. xxxxXxx@yahoo.com). I notice that my email details still has the uppercase display in the profile.
Can anyone help? Any email that I can use to log a case. I believe it should be solvable hopefully with the right Samsung help department.