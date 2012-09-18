Samsung forum

Unable to sign in to Samsung Apps

by chanlng / September 18, 2012 12:20 AM PDT

I was able to sign in to Samsung Apps on my S III without any problems last week. But now when I tap on download in SamsungApps, I got the message "Invalid email address(USR_3113)".

After some troubleshooting, I gave up and deleted the Samsung account from my phone. Now when I try adding the Samsung account again, during the sign in, I still get this message "Invalid email address(USR_3113)"

I know there is nothing wrong with the password as I can sign in fine to the web site using a web browser.

I believe it maybe be related to my email? I am using yahoo and I registered the email with a uppercase character in the middle (i.e. xxxxXxx@yahoo.com). I notice that my email details still has the uppercase display in the profile.

Can anyone help? Any email that I can use to log a case. I believe it should be solvable hopefully with the right Samsung help department.

15 total posts

All Answers

usr_3113
by FaryJay / September 18, 2012 10:06 PM PDT

All it working now. I checked it in the morning and it was fine.

Must have just been a server issue ... Phew!!!

What a heartache that was for us new S3ers!

Answer
I'd call this in. Why?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 18, 2012 12:51 AM PDT
Answer
Same problem
by myckyc / September 18, 2012 4:04 AM PDT

I got the same problem.
I bought SGS3 today and can't login to my account using my device.

Error msg is "Invalid email address(USR_3113)"

Same problem here as well
by red_shift / September 18, 2012 4:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Same problem

I've had the same problem as well (and got my Samsung Galaxy S3 today). I can login to my Samsung account using a web browser, but am unable to do so through Samsung Apps. The error message is the same one you guys have already reported, "USR_3113". I thought it may be a problem with my yahoo email account, but I tried through a gmail account as well and the same problem came up.

Answer
Exactly same problem :(
by huskyller / September 18, 2012 6:18 AM PDT

I receive my new phone Samsung Galaxy 3 and create my acount, it's okay with a browser, but not under S3 application (E-mail incorrect(USR_3113). And I can't download any application. Sad
Bad first experience, I keep my old iPhone 3GS for this nice phone but I have first regrets for this OS Sad

Answer
usr_3113
by FaryJay / September 18, 2012 6:52 AM PDT

I have the exact same problem. I have tried two different email addresses. I have restarted it and shut it down etc. No change. Still the same problem.

It's very annoying. Just got my S3 also. It now feels like I have DOWNGRADED from my iPhone.

I feel slightly better that others have a similar problem, but I'm still not happy.

Try the usual
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 18, 2012 6:53 AM PDT
In reply to: usr_3113
Used FB SamsungSupport support form, hope I get a response
by chanlng / September 18, 2012 10:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Try the usual

Thanks Bob.

I have tried using the SamsungSupport support form now.
http://www.facebook.com/SamsungSupport
Click on the "Support Form" button on the left hand side, and here's where the SUPPORT FORM button is located.

FYI - I am an S III (International) user. I have been able to use my SamsungApps account since June 2012 when I registered my SamsungApps account via my S III. This problem only occur this week for me. I do remember downloading and upgrading apps from SamsungApps last week and the week before.

I would have used the phone lines.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 18, 2012 10:19 AM PDT

That way you get an answer now. If you've been around this forum, you see the prior down for maintenance posts and how you get a spat of posts like this. Let's hope it's the usual.

However today my friends were telling me Photobucket links were not working, now they are. Odd.
Bob

Answer
same for me
by cfunksh_27 / September 18, 2012 11:58 AM PDT

I just bought yesterday and then when i arrived at home I tried to use my new toys and same message "Invalid email address(USR_3113)". I am really frustrated.....Hope this issue will be fixed very soon as I have no idea, and it seems no easy to contact samsung support or any hotline, even through website.....

Sorry. I use 1800SAMSUNG
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 18, 2012 12:11 PM PDT
In reply to: same for me

But as it works for my buddy I can't make the call for you. My bet is a server is down or moved.

Can someone try the old trick of changing to google DNS?

It's OK now!
by huskyller / September 18, 2012 7:07 PM PDT

All is fine now, I think there was a problem on yesterday.
Enjoy S3 ! Wink

(NT) Still does not work for me
by chanlng / September 18, 2012 7:18 PM PDT
In reply to: It's OK now!
Related to App Store Country & account country
by davidbreganza / December 6, 2012 1:05 PM PST

I am wondering if this issue is related to account country and original phone release location not matching.
I had an account created for US account. I got this error for it.
I then realized that i had bought an unlocked phone having it's CSC being European (UK) to be precise.
So I created a UK based account .... and guess what ... that account works.
So I am wondering .... still not sure. But wondering ...

