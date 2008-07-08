Unable to see any External Drives??????

This may be too elementary, but here is what I do at work (XP based computers, have Vista at home): right click on 'My Computer' and go to 'Manage.' Go to 'Storage' and 'Disk Management' and you should see the drives (you can tell by the size or storage available which they are); often, when external jump drives, card readers, hard drives don't show up, it is because there is a conflict with the automatic letter that is assigned to them (there is already a drive on your system with that letter) so you have to re-name them with another letter. Right click on the drive that you need to change the letter for and choose 'Change Drive Letter and Paths' and choose a letter that is not assigned to one of your other system components. I usually choose 'X' or 'W' or something similar. You will get a warning message stating that you 'could lose information' or something to that effect, but go ahead and give it a new letter name (you will have the option via a pull-down menu). This is not exact step by step, as I don't have access to XP, but it is worth a try if you are still having trouble. I have done this many times. Hope it helps.