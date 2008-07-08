Unable to see any External Drives??????

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
19 total posts
Collapse -
More information would help
Presuming these are USB devices, can you verify the ports are working correctly? Is this an older PC that might have USB 1.1 and not 2.0? It sounds as if your PC is seeing something. Can you go to disk manager and see if the drive shows as unpartitioned space?
Collapse -
More information would hel
by
glnwf
/
July 8, 2008 8:52 AM PDT
Thxs for your reply. This PC is a Lan Box that I built about a year ago. It has 4 USB 2.0 ports. I presume that they are working fine due to the fact that I use them normally for my Printer, and keyboard. the two in the front of the PC I have used off/On for my GamePad which when inuse work just fine, but this si the second extrnal Har Drive that I've purchased and it has recognized either one of them. I thought it was the first drive so I purchased the Seagate FreeAgent...Go. But it didn't recognize it either?? So it's beyond me. If you need additional info I can provide it.
Collapse -
When you plug in the drive
do you get the connection sound and a message? If yes, does the message say contain any sort of error such as "this device might not work properly...etc? I'd still check in disk manager to see if the drive shows there even if no drive letter appears in explorer but can't see a partition on it.
Collapse -
When you plug in the drive
by
glnwf
/
July 8, 2008 10:12 AM PDT
I get the beeping sound when I plug in both of the USB connections but still says no drive connected. The troubleshooting directions stated that I should plug the USB connections first and then connect the drive to the cable. So I did just that, but same result
Collapse -
Is there any way possible
for you to try this drive on another PC...a friends...etc...to see if it works? One thing I have seen, however, is a USB cable that works with some devices but not others. I have one that's rather long and will work with a printer but not an external drive. Go figure. But I think at some point this becomes a process of ruling out until better clues can be found.
Collapse -
Is there any way possible
by
glnwf
/
July 8, 2008 12:21 PM PDT
That I haven't tried as yet. I will give that a try.
Collapse -
"It says no drive connected"
What is "it"? And what exactly does it say?
You didn't yet answer the question about what Disc Management shows.
Kees
Collapse -
Non-standard computer
by
mwooge
/
July 19, 2008 1:17 AM PDT
The problem could be that you have a non-standard computer. The "experts" not withstanding, building your computer yourself is not foolproof.
Collapse -
Non-standard computer
by
glnwf
/
July 19, 2008 2:07 AM PDT
You could have a very valid point there. I built my own and sure not an expert. It's a LAN Box but tried to keep it simple, but no guarantees that it would work with everything/anything else that I might do in the future
Collapse -
Did a CD come with the external hard drives?
With my external hard drives I have received a CD that contains drivers etc. and if I use it, I have had no trouble, including 2 of my seagate drives.
Collapse -
Did a CD come with the external hard drives?
by
glnwf
/
July 8, 2008 12:20 PM PDT
No CD came with the drive, but they said that it should just work fine without it, software was in the drive, but also said that if things didn't work to D/L the updated driver so I did, but same result.
Collapse -
Many external drives require more ...
power than the USB connection is providing (this is why many of the small 2.5 inch external drives have a USB cable with three USB connectors - two go to USB ports on the computer and the single one at the other end of the cable goes to the external device..
Try unplugging ALL OTHER USB devices then plugging in ONLY the external drive (try this on ALL your USB ports). If you get any type recognition of the drive go get yourself a POWERED USB HUB and use it with the external drives.
Collapse -
drive
are u logged in as the admin.---
You should be able to use the device manager--control/my comp./advanced-etc...
I had some problems like yours..I used the device manager to pick it up.Then formatted the drive.Then xp could use it
Collapse -
try re-naming drive
by
boseli
/
July 18, 2008 3:58 PM PDT
This may be too elementary, but here is what I do at work (XP based computers, have Vista at home): right click on 'My Computer' and go to 'Manage.' Go to 'Storage' and 'Disk Management' and you should see the drives (you can tell by the size or storage available which they are); often, when external jump drives, card readers, hard drives don't show up, it is because there is a conflict with the automatic letter that is assigned to them (there is already a drive on your system with that letter) so you have to re-name them with another letter. Right click on the drive that you need to change the letter for and choose 'Change Drive Letter and Paths' and choose a letter that is not assigned to one of your other system components. I usually choose 'X' or 'W' or something similar. You will get a warning message stating that you 'could lose information' or something to that effect, but go ahead and give it a new letter name (you will have the option via a pull-down menu). This is not exact step by step, as I don't have access to XP, but it is worth a try if you are still having trouble. I have done this many times. Hope it helps.
Collapse -
I am also facing the same issue
by
d_kanad
/
September 5, 2008 2:00 AM PDT
I am also the facing the same issue , my seagate freeagent external drive is giving abeeping sound and my computer is not able to recognize that. I am using USB2.0 driver as well port and tried several other options also but its not working . And renaming the drive does not come into picture as unde Disk Management no new drive is being recognized.
Can you please hoe you have rectified your isssue?
Collapse -
go to device manager
Go to divice manager
Click on drives
Right click and scan for new hardware
if that does not work
above click on actions and scan for hardware chages
you may also need to reactivate under storage
Collapse -
Method to see external drive
Go to Control Panel
Go to Admistrative tool
Go to Computer Management
Click on Device manager on left
Hit Disk Drives\ Right click and Scan for Hardware changes
If that does not work - Click actions on top left next to file and
Scan for hardware changes
Then back to administrative service/Computer management
Click on disk management
If you see your disk then reactivate or activate foreign drive, initialize disk
DO NOT FORMAT
Good luck
Collapse -
check the bios
by
GENE8
/
July 21, 2008 7:36 AM PDT
you may need to go into the bios of your computer to check to see if the usb ports that you are using for your external drives have been disabled. If they have been disabled, then your PC will not recognize the drives. If that's not the problem, then it may be that you did'nt install the drivers for the external HD's BEFORE you plugged the HD's into the usb ports. The PC will also not recognize the devices if you don't install the drivers first.