Unable to install or uninstall Microsoft Silverlight

by jmrasak / January 22, 2014 9:35 AM PST

I have attempted to download & install Microsoft Silverlight. The missing file is the .msi (installation pkg) & it asks to insert the cd. I do not have the cd, probably downloaded online and later attempted to delete program. When I try to run uninstall I get the same window asking for the cd. When I try again, I get the same msg for the install disc. This is on Win 7 and IE11, Safari, Chrome. Thank you.

I'd like to hear more about the missing file name.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 22, 2014 9:39 AM PST
maybe you lost it?
by James Denison / January 22, 2014 11:28 PM PST
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/942288
If you don't have the version 5 that came with windows 7, then install the 4.5 for now. I suspect it's asking you to insert a windows 7 disc so it can find the version 5 installer.
