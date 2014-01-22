Unable to install or uninstall Microsoft Silverlight

Also, have you completed all the methods at link to follow?
Read http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2710013
I have attempted to download & install Microsoft Silverlight. The missing file is the .msi (installation pkg) & it asks to insert the cd. I do not have the cd, probably downloaded online and later attempted to delete program. When I try to run uninstall I get the same window asking for the cd. When I try again, I get the same msg for the install disc. This is on Win 7 and IE11, Safari, Chrome. Thank you.