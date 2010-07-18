If you're installing AVG 9, ccording to the Australian AVG site at the link below, it's not ! Only Windows 2000 and later..
http://www.avgfree.com.au/system_requirements.cfm
Hopefully, you're aware that Windows ME is no longer supported by Microsoft and as such, very few third party applications will support it either..
Hope this helps.
Grif
When I try to install AVG free 9.0 I get messages. Error starting program says STUB.EXE file is linked to missing export KERNEL32.DLL. After clicking on okay I get another message. It says Set up extractor a device attached to the system is not functioning.
The operating system is windows ME. The computer is a 32 bit file system