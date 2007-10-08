Unable to delete file, PLEASE HELP.

Your problem is solved, but not baltimoreman's, at least he's never responded after his initial post to let us know anything.



mnwGA, to respond to your post, I have kept up with the thread. If you notice baltimoreman's original post, he said "The file is supposed to be a jpeg file". What does that even mean? Either it is or it isn't a jpeg file.



And what do you mean the files are all different? The only two files anyone mentioned in this thread are baltimoreman's and yours and you didn't even give any kind of info about your problem. Your first post:



"I am haviing the same problem as the previous. I have tried to rename the file and unable to."



You didn't even tell what type of file you were having trouble removing. I asked for the name of the files you two were having trouble with so that the rest of us might be able to search or at least help find out why those particular files wouldn't delete. The name of the file was already asked previously with no reply before you even made your post. Are you sure you read the entire thread?