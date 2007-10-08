Unable to delete file, PLEASE HELP.

What error message do you get:
- when deleting the file in Windows Explorer
- in Command Prompt
What is the full filename (set folder options to show (= not hide) known extensions, so you can see the extension also. And what do you mean with "supposed to be a jpeg file". The full filename shows it.
Kees
Hello,
I have read a previous help topic on this same issue that was able to resolve that persons problem. It unfortunatly did not resolve mine. I tried using moveonboot which only gave me the error message "the above filename is invalid" when i attempted to select the file through the program. I have tried the route of using a command prompt and trying to delete it that way to no avail...
The file is supposed to be a jpeg file and is just unable to be deleted. When i right click on the file it only gives the following options:
Preview
Edit
Print
Open With
Send To
Does anyone have any additional ideas as far as how I can remove this file from my computer???
Thanks!