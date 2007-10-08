Unable to delete file, PLEASE HELP.

Computer Help forum

by baltimoreman / October 8, 2007 5:17 AM PDT

Hello,

I have read a previous help topic on this same issue that was able to resolve that persons problem. It unfortunatly did not resolve mine. I tried using moveonboot which only gave me the error message "the above filename is invalid" when i attempted to select the file through the program. I have tried the route of using a command prompt and trying to delete it that way to no avail...

The file is supposed to be a jpeg file and is just unable to be deleted. When i right click on the file it only gives the following options:
Preview
Edit
Print
Open With
Send To


Does anyone have any additional ideas as far as how I can remove this file from my computer???

Thanks!

Collapse -
Re: file can't be deleted
by Kees Bakker / October 8, 2007 5:23 AM PDT

What error message do you get:
- when deleting the file in Windows Explorer
- in Command Prompt

What is the full filename (set folder options to show (= not hide) known extensions, so you can see the extension also. And what do you mean with "supposed to be a jpeg file". The full filename shows it.

Kees

Collapse -
try renaming the file
by OCVATO / October 8, 2007 7:29 AM PDT

if you can, rename the file with a different extension, such as file.txt and then attempt to remove it.

Collapse -
RE: try renaming the file
by mnwGA / October 13, 2007 1:27 AM PDT
In reply to: try renaming the file

OCVATO,

I am haviing the same problem as the previous. I have tried to rename the file and unable to.

Collapse -
Try Unlocker
by Faeliox / October 13, 2007 2:18 AM PDT
Collapse -
It helps to know the name.
by BrianZachary / October 13, 2007 6:01 AM PDT

You guys ask for help with removing certain files but you don't tell us what the name of the files are. We can't help if we don't have all the information.

This might help. Do a Google search for the name of the file you are trying to get rid of, you'd be surprised if results actually came back. That would mean that someone else has already had trouble with that particular file and may have found a solution. It's worth a try.

Collapse -
RE: It helps to know the name.
by mnwGA / October 16, 2007 10:41 AM PDT

Brian - If you had followed the thread, the files are all different (.jpg, .gif, etc). Unfortunately, that did not work. Howerver, thanks Faelix. Unlocker was the key. I downloaded Unlocker, which is free, and followed the instructions on removing the file. File was removed with no problem. Once again, thanks Faeliox.

Collapse -
mnwGA, good for you.
by BrianZachary / October 16, 2007 3:22 PM PDT

Your problem is solved, but not baltimoreman's, at least he's never responded after his initial post to let us know anything.

mnwGA, to respond to your post, I have kept up with the thread. If you notice baltimoreman's original post, he said "The file is supposed to be a jpeg file". What does that even mean? Either it is or it isn't a jpeg file.

And what do you mean the files are all different? The only two files anyone mentioned in this thread are baltimoreman's and yours and you didn't even give any kind of info about your problem. Your first post:

"I am haviing the same problem as the previous. I have tried to rename the file and unable to."

You didn't even tell what type of file you were having trouble removing. I asked for the name of the files you two were having trouble with so that the rest of us might be able to search or at least help find out why those particular files wouldn't delete. The name of the file was already asked previously with no reply before you even made your post. Are you sure you read the entire thread?

Collapse -
Your folly
by PKsteven / October 16, 2007 4:17 PM PDT
In reply to: mnwGA, good for you.

Well Brian the fault lies on your head. While back years ago in college, I was gifted with a fortune telling class for specific cases such as these. I felt as a tech, this was my responsibility to adjust for every scenario.

Note: When I rub the crystal ball, red text appears above my post.


Paul

Collapse -
RE: mnwGA, good for you.
by mnwGA / October 17, 2007 9:02 AM PDT
In reply to: mnwGA, good for you.

I am not going to sit here and argue about some petty..... All I posted was that I was having the same problem as the previous, Baltimoreman. Anyway, you only joined this post towards the end (Post #6). So, I don't know what you are talking about. Don't ask me if I read the post.

In my research of this issue I found that there were many file types that were affected (.jpg, .gif, mp3, .etc). I don't know what Baltimoreman was talking about not knowing if it was a .jpeg file. However, My problem is resolved thanks to Faeliox, not BrianZachary.; Yes, good for me.

Oh yeah, good one comicfan!

Collapse -
Well
by PKsteven / October 17, 2007 9:14 AM PDT

my only point was when posting, it shows in bright red letters above the topic to supply as much information as possible so people here can help. Constantly, there are those who wish us to assume and that isn't a good thing. Brian was making a good point. While jumping into a thread and stating the same issue as someone else, there may be over looked differences and why I agree with Brian on this. If people expect other's time in helping, then giving specifics is not only a must, it's courteous to those trying to help so they don't have to play guessing games.

Paul

Collapse -
Re: Well
by mnwGA / October 17, 2007 10:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Well

Whatever....like I said, I don't want to argue over petty s***! The resason I did not supply that info is because, like I said in the thread, it was the same issue as Baltimoreman and up to that point, enough info was giving. Brian came into this thread towards the end, after the person (faeliox) posted with the CORRECT resolution. People want help not criticism.

Once again, thanks Faeliox for your help, not your comments. Let's leave it at that!

Collapse -
NP
by PKsteven / October 17, 2007 11:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Well

And I am not arguing the fact. You saw the same issue and posted as such. I think all Brian meant was this... and please just take this in for a second.. it didn't seem like the OP was even sure what kind or type of jpeg file it was, it wasn't clear. So when you said you had the same issue, ok, got it, np.

The problem from here was this, if someone says help, my pc won't boot, and you get 3 more that say, same issue, same issue, same issue, well, ok, but there are many paths to WHY this is happening. So without all info on each person, it's hard to give a specific answer to a common issue that may NOT be so common after all.
You may have had a file that wasn't supposed to be deleted, "just eg.."

So while he could have asked for more info differently, his point was valid. I think we all state things wrong at times, I know I do. Just ask my wife, according to her, I'm always wrong Wink

So please don't take this as arguing, that's not what I'm doing, just trying to show another point of view on this.

Take care,

Paul

