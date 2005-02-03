Policy back in 2001-02. But we haven't been allowed to investigate that.
Feb. 3 (Bloomberg) -- The head of the United Nations-run program that allowed Iraq to sell oil to buy food from 1996 to 2003 created a ``grave'' conflict of interest by soliciting oil purchases on behalf of a trading company, a report by former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker said.
The conduct of Benon Sevan, director of the oil-for-food program, ``was ethically improper and seriously undermined the integrity of the United Nations,'' according to a preliminary report Volcker presented today in New York to UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Volcker, named in April 2004 to head the probe, said a complete report would be issued within six months.
The oil-for-food program was an exemption to UN sanctions imposed on Iraq after Hussein's 1990 invasion of Kuwait. Created by the UN Security Council and administered by an agency led by Sevan, it allowed Iraq to sell $64 billion worth of oil from 1996 until the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Hussein in 2003.
The 219-page report said Sevan asked Iraqi officials to sell oil to African Middle East Petroleum Co. Ltd. Inc., which was registered in Panama. Iraq sold 7.1 million barrels of oil to the company from 1998 to 2001, which then resold the oil for a profit of $1.5 million.
