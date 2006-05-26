To see if this is a "burn" or recording issue I'll let Ulead create the files needed for the DVD and then use CDBURNERXP (free and found with google.com) to place the files on the DVD recordable media. I might use ISO 1 or ISO 2 and a closed session to make it very compatible with DVD players that accept recordable media.
I'll also record at a speed less than the media's rated speed.
No cure, but what I would do.
Bob
Hello friends...
I have a problem with Ulad Video Studio 9, trying to burn a video project on a DVD.
I managed to capture the video files from my camcorder, I edited these files without any problem, but when it comes to burn the final project, the software freezes.
During this final step : I managed to create my menu, with original music and backgrounds, etc.
I could even have a look at the preview of my DVD !! But the last step (just after the preview) is always giving the same result : Ulead Video Studio stop working. The software freezes with no possibility to be used anymore without restarting the computer (though I can use other softwares without problem)
I sent a ticket to Ulead support team 2 months ago, but they did not aswer my mail.
Is there someone around here who can ?
Please note the folowing informations about my hardware and system :
-HP Pavilion with dual core Pentim D CPU (2.8Ghz)
-Windows XP Media center Edition (SP2 installed)
-1.5 GB RAM
-300 GB HD
-Nvidia Geforce 6200SE graphic card
One last information... even if I am not sure this might be of any importance:
Being a french guy, I use a french language with most of my softwares (and this is the case with Ulead Video Studio 7)... even though I use an american version of windows XP (I bought my computer in California).