ugh..can someone help me?? Please =(

by pingu13 / January 19, 2006 7:26 AM PST

Hey, i'm pretty computer illiterate and I would totallly appreciate it if someone could give me step by step directions on how to do this:

Extract STB Updater ver3.31 and Blacklist Updater to a directory. Call it ?Satellite Files? Place this directory on your desktop.

I have windows xp

Thank you so much for reading.

9 total posts
Pingu, What Are You Extracting It From?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 19, 2006 7:48 AM PST

A little clearer explanation of EXACTLY what you're trying to do would certainly help.

It appears like you've got a compressed file (.zip or .rar) and you need to uncompress or extract the various files inside to a separate folder/directory on your desktop.

So you'll need to create a new folder/directory on your desktop and name it Satellite Files. (RIGHT click on the desktop, choose "New", select "Folder", then immediately type the name as "Satellite Files".)

Now, using your Unzipper tool, extract the files out of the compressed file and place them in the new folder that you just created.

Hope this helps.

Grif

thanks....does this help?
by pingu13 / January 19, 2006 7:51 AM PST

im extracting them from an email I got. Your instructions are awesome..but umm.(embarassed) whats an unzipper tool?

one more thing
by pingu13 / January 19, 2006 7:55 AM PST

how do I place the files from the compressed files into the new folder??

am I wasting my time?
by pingu13 / January 19, 2006 8:09 AM PST

i dont get it? Are my questions too dumb for this forum? Is no one responding because the answer is so simple? I just searched for a computer help forum and got this one. I've been trying to do this for an hour. If I'm in the wrong place, can someone at least tell me? Thanks!

Pingu, Please Slow Down...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 19, 2006 8:20 AM PST
In reply to: am I wasting my time?

Recognize that all members of this forum are here because they want to be...Even the moderators, such as myself, aren't paid to be here. If all the members are out eating dinner, it may be a while. So please be patient...It may take 24 hours for a response to be made.

Some of the response time can certainly be helped if you explain things clearly..

As I asked before, what EXACTLY are you trying to do with these files..Those files are intended for a program of some type..What kind?

We don't know whether you need an Unzipper tool or not..You mentioned that you got the instructions and a file in your e-mail..What type of file attachment came in the e-mail? (What was the file extension of the file?) Or did you not get an attachment at all?

Hope this helps and let us know more.

Grif

so sorry
by pingu13 / January 19, 2006 8:32 AM PST

im dumb....its a .zip

A .zip On Windows XP...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 19, 2006 9:11 AM PST
In reply to: so sorry

If the file came as an attachment in your e-mail, RIGHT clickon the attachment, choose "Save As", then save the .zip file to any location on your computer..I prefer the desktop but make sure you remember where it's being saved to.

After it's saved and after you've created the new folder "Satellite Files" on your desktop, close your e-mail and navigate to the saved .zip file..It should look similar to a folder with a zipper on it..Double click on the .zip file and you'll see the other files inside.RIGHT click on the "STB Updater ver3.31" file inside, choose "Copy"..Now open the "Satellite Files" folder, RIGHT click on the blank area inside, choose "paste". The file should be copied to that location..Now do the same for the other file you need to extract.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Detailed instructions with pictures...
by Edward ODaniel / January 19, 2006 4:01 PM PST
In reply to: so sorry
