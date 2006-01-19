ugh..can someone help me?? Please =(

A little clearer explanation of EXACTLY what you're trying to do would certainly help.
It appears like you've got a compressed file (.zip or .rar) and you need to uncompress or extract the various files inside to a separate folder/directory on your desktop.
So you'll need to create a new folder/directory on your desktop and name it Satellite Files. (RIGHT click on the desktop, choose "New", select "Folder", then immediately type the name as "Satellite Files".)
Now, using your Unzipper tool, extract the files out of the compressed file and place them in the new folder that you just created.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Hey, i'm pretty computer illiterate and I would totallly appreciate it if someone could give me step by step directions on how to do this:
Extract STB Updater ver3.31 and Blacklist Updater to a directory. Call it ?Satellite Files? Place this directory on your desktop.
I have windows xp
Thank you so much for reading.