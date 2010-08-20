Samsung forum

UE55C8700 and HTC-6930W issue.

by Sebastienwes / August 20, 2010 9:58 AM PDT

Hello there,

So I bought this set about 2 days ago, the tv is working fine. But I picked the 6930W up today, hooked everything up. But I'm having a problem, first the 6930w would not connect to the internet:"Could not find acces point". I'm doing it wireless not trough a ethernet cable.

Second thing, when I watch a blu ray sound will come trough my speakers. But when I watch tv, I don't get any sound at all trough my speakers. I hooked the blu ray player that comes with 6930W with a HDMI 1.4 to my tv.

Long story short, how can I get sound out of the 6930W when it's playing normal tv.

Thanks in advance, Sebas.

UE55C8700 and HTC-6930W issue.
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 20, 2010 11:17 AM PDT

Sebastienwes,

Were you able to get it working yet for the wireless part? Does your router have a hidden wireless access point for searching devices?

I'd have to check on the 1.4 capabilities for sending audio. I have put in a request for that information, but if I don't post my Tuesday, remind me and I'll see what I can find.

--HDTech

RE:
by Sebastienwes / August 20, 2010 11:54 AM PDT

Thank you for the reply.

I've tried to use a HDMI 1.3 and also no luck. As soon I switch to the external speaker, there is no sound.

You only have to hook it up with a hdmi right?

When I switch the source to HDMI, both my ps3 and blu ray player work great and give the correct sound. It's just when I switch to Tv, I get no sound. I've been trying it for hours, it's really frustrating!

Also no luck with the wireless connection. I got my laptop, my phones, some other computers all hooked up to my network. I select the correct connection, I enter the key for it. You wait for like 5 mins, and than it gives me this error message like I stated in the op.

Any help?

Thanks in advance,

RE:
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 20, 2010 3:47 PM PDT
In reply to: RE:

Sebastienwes,

Well, the 1.4 may have audio return capabilities, and I'm looking into that.

The external speakers, as it stands, sends the audio out through the optical or RCA jacks, and that's how the TV sound normally gets to the receiver.

If you're using WEP security on your router, try using WPA2.

--HDTech

ARC
by rolajos / December 2, 2010 11:08 AM PST
In reply to: RE:

Were you able to find out if HTC-6930W supports ARC?

I have the same issue, and after spending money for an 80 dollar 1.4 hdmi cable to make sure its not the cable, the sound only goes through the fiber or rca. I could have used my $2 hdmi with same results.

Tech support wasn't exactly helpful either.

My TV is the UN55C8000 (hdmi port 2) anynet+ enabled on HTC-6930W and tv, and tv set to RECEIVER YES. Latest FW on all. No cable box, just QAM cable and home theater together.

Right now the optical is the only way I can get the sound to work going from the TV to the receiver.

