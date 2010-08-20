UE55C8700 and HTC-6930W issue.

Sebastienwes,
Were you able to get it working yet for the wireless part? Does your router have a hidden wireless access point for searching devices?
I'd have to check on the 1.4 capabilities for sending audio. I have put in a request for that information, but if I don't post my Tuesday, remind me and I'll see what I can find.
--HDTech
Hello there,
So I bought this set about 2 days ago, the tv is working fine. But I picked the 6930W up today, hooked everything up. But I'm having a problem, first the 6930w would not connect to the internet:"Could not find acces point". I'm doing it wireless not trough a ethernet cable.
Second thing, when I watch a blu ray sound will come trough my speakers. But when I watch tv, I don't get any sound at all trough my speakers. I hooked the blu ray player that comes with 6930W with a HDMI 1.4 to my tv.
Long story short, how can I get sound out of the 6930W when it's playing normal tv.
Thanks in advance, Sebas.