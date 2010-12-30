I just bought a Samsung UE46C6620 LED Edge TV which is fine and pretty but the remote control interfering with my Satellite receiver (TECHNOMATE TM7650).
That is, whenever I press Samsung remote(almost all buttons), Technomate receiver changing Channels and it is not only annoying but also harming my timer recording.
I did complain to SAMSUNG who advised me to change the remote from the retailer where I bought the TV and I did but no difference at all.
Please let me know anyone having the same issue.
