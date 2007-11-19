Ubuntu Live CD question

Linux forum

by samusgravity / November 19, 2007 10:05 AM PST

Hello
I recently burned Ubuntu 7.10 to a CD. I booted into the Cd and went into Ubuntu. Now here is my problem: My laptop is normally connected to a wireless network (through windows). When I try to connect through the Live CD, it doesn't work. I even scanned the CD for defects, there were none!!! Is this normal when using the Live CD? And will this issue stop if I install Ubuntu into my system?

Thanks,
Samusgravity

Wifi is tricky.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 19, 2007 11:16 AM PST

Many laptops will require some extra work to get wifi working. Given details in your post it will be a little rough to write much more.

Bob

I've heard of...
by samusgravity / November 19, 2007 11:20 AM PST
In reply to: Wifi is tricky.

Different apps to get wifi running on Ubuntu (MADWIFI, etc.). My specs are:
80 GB HDD
Intel GMA 950
1GB of RAM
802.11 B/G Wireless LAN

After the installation will it work? Do you have any ideas?

Thanks,
Samusgravity

That's not the details needed.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 19, 2007 10:30 PM PST
In reply to: I've heard of...

As you suspect the make, model of the parts is required. But I decline to work hard here.

Add NDISWRAPPER to your list and be sure to dive into the Ubuntu forums where they chase wifi daily.

Bob

