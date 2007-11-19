Ubuntu Live CD question

Many laptops will require some extra work to get wifi working. Given details in your post it will be a little rough to write much more.
I recently burned Ubuntu 7.10 to a CD. I booted into the Cd and went into Ubuntu. Now here is my problem: My laptop is normally connected to a wireless network (through windows). When I try to connect through the Live CD, it doesn't work. I even scanned the CD for defects, there were none!!! Is this normal when using the Live CD? And will this issue stop if I install Ubuntu into my system?
