by CmdrData / August 8, 2007 1:45 AM PDT

hi txtin tis on cell whil drivin how bout putt mini screen on winshield an u dictate wha u want it 2 enter then u txt it? i finish tiss later think i just runned someone ovr cuz a cop pullin me ovr

I must say I agree with the other 90% surveyed....
by dro0001 / August 8, 2007 11:18 AM PDT
In reply to: txt while drvin

I don't see how this is different from drinking and driving. It is illegal to drive while intoxicated, and I think most of us think this is a good thing. Is this common sense as well? I think so. Yet it is still a law and we do not require the drunk person to hit someone before arresting them for DUI. Same with text messaging. This is something that endangers other drivers and is totally different from the seat belt law, which only impacts the person not wearing it (some could argue it effects everyone's insurance rates though). I was shocked to hear ToMolly arguing so adamantly against a text messaging law.

Collapse -
Seat belt law
by Nicholas Buenk / August 8, 2007 5:15 PM PDT

You want the freedom to go through windows. Wink
Well I'd say a fine is a bit much for that, punishment for not wearing a seat belt should merely be being pulled over and getting a lecture i think. Wink

Collapse -
Then we're wasting the cops' time....
by dro0001 / August 8, 2007 8:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Seat belt law

...if they don't make any money off the stop, then why even pull over people? Personally, I'd prefer natural selection take it's course and weed out those who don't wear seat belts, but that's just me.

Collapse -
Preventing road deaths is not a waste of time
by Nicholas Buenk / August 9, 2007 12:10 AM PDT

You must think human life is cheap.

Collapse -
Yes...
by dro0001 / August 9, 2007 12:53 AM PDT

...if the cop has to babysit some stupid driver who doesn't wear a seatbelt for his/her own good, then that person's life is not worth worrying about. It's called personal responsibility.

Collapse -
No
by Nicholas Buenk / August 9, 2007 12:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes...

It's called apathy.

