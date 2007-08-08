txt while drvin

I don't see how this is different from drinking and driving. It is illegal to drive while intoxicated, and I think most of us think this is a good thing. Is this common sense as well? I think so. Yet it is still a law and we do not require the drunk person to hit someone before arresting them for DUI. Same with text messaging. This is something that endangers other drivers and is totally different from the seat belt law, which only impacts the person not wearing it (some could argue it effects everyone's insurance rates though). I was shocked to hear ToMolly arguing so adamantly against a text messaging law.
hi txtin tis on cell whil drivin how bout putt mini screen on winshield an u dictate wha u want it 2 enter then u txt it? i finish tiss later think i just runned someone ovr cuz a cop pullin me ovr