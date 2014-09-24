Speakeasy forum

Two very interesting Canadian news stories, one very sad.

by Rob_Boyter / September 24, 2014 7:04 PM PDT
http://news.ca.msn.com/canada/video/?videoid=cbcc2014-2409-1803-0053-252982852000

I suspect that this link will take you to a series of stories. The second is about a 19 year old newly arrived Muslim boy attending English as a Second Language classes who stepped in to stop a fight between two others at the High School North Albion Collegiate. The origin of the two kids fighting is not known at the moment though one is in custody. Hamid was stabbed multiple times and although well treated in the field by the ambulance Paramedic crew, he died subsequently in hospital. The school is a few miles north-west of where I live.

This is an instance of a young man doing the right thing, and is an example of courageous conduct in trying to defuse a situation which runs entirely counter to the blanket condemnation of all Muslims so commonly seen here at SE.

The fifth is about the use of a small helicopter eye-in-the-sky drone to study killer whale behaviour. Study from boats is, of course, very frustrating because the whales disappear after each breath. The drone enables the scientists to follow them far more easily and to keep track of them even under the water. I note the remarkably tight line-abreast formation of a family group comprising about a dozen adults and juveniles.

I found both stories very interesting, but I do apologize for the inescapable ads which precede them.

Rob
7 total posts
(NT) No good deed goes unpunished
by Diana Forum moderator / September 24, 2014 11:37 PM PDT
(NT) might have been a crypto-Christian
by James Denison / September 25, 2014 5:48 AM PDT
Two tenets of Islam I know:
by drpruner / September 26, 2014 6:23 AM PDT

Be hospitable to strangers, defending your guest to the death if need be.
Always step in to defend 'widows and orphans'. (That may not have applied here unless there was a bullying component.) The Sikhs, related to Islam and therefore persecuted by them, used to wear a small dagger in the belt to symbolise this.

That is a middle eastern requirement
by Diana Forum moderator / September 26, 2014 9:37 AM PDT

That is why Lot offered his daughters to protect his guests.

Diana

A big source of controversy here when Sikhs pursued just
by Rob_Boyter / September 27, 2014 9:09 PM PDT

that "right" in Canadian schools. They wanted an exception for the kirpan, the traditional Sikh dagger. They didn't get it.
Sikhism is a religion derived from both Hinduism and Islam.
The worst air disaster in Canadian (sort of) History was caused by radical Sikhs living in Canada planting a bomb in luggage on an Air India flight out of Vancouver. The bomb detonated in the mid-Atlantic with the loss of all aboard.

Rob

I believe the first fatality in what could
by drpruner / September 29, 2014 4:44 AM PDT

be described as a counterattack for the 9/11 attack was of a Sikh at a gas station in AZ. He was murdered on 9/11 or 9/12 because of his turban and skin color.

