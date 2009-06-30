Two SATA drives a problem or not?

I coming to the conclusion that hard disk setups even in IDE days are far too hard on owners. I think the design needs to be like a car with 4 wheels and you bolt them on in their specific places.
On many PCs you can change the BIOS to have the tire be a spare, or a dualie with the OS that is installed failing to work after the change.
Sorry the issues I see are a combination of design and education problems. This industry that does not as practice have a standard. Or rather standards that you pick and choose from. Then again we see a lot of homebrew machines with issues. How do you tell them that you want to change the motherboard?
Bob
Has anyone successfully installed and used 2 SATA hard drives of different volumes, different manufacturers and different speeds as native hard drives with either Vista or Windows 7? I have tried to do this for about 3 months with 2 different mobos, different memory and different processors without success. Here is what I have discovered so far.
Vista.
Vista, depending on mobo, won?t always see both SATA drives upon install. If it does see both drives and installs correctly when My Computer is opened the 2nd (non-system) drive is listed as removable and cannot be accessed.
Solutions: Use only 1 SATA drive and partition, use 2 SATA drives on RAID (requires for best performance 2 identical drives) or use 1 IDE drive and 1 SATA drive (works for me).
Windows 7.
W7 upon install detects all drives connected and installation is problem less. My Computer displays both drives as Local Discs but when the 2nd drive (non-system) is accessed the computer freezes. Restart after restart does not solve this problem.
Solutions: As with Vista, use 1 SATA and partition, use 2 SATA drives on RAID or use 1 IDE drive and 1 SATA.
I would like to here if anybody has had any success with this configuration and if so how?
Thanks.