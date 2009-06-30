Two SATA drives a problem or not?

This is one of the major problems with home built systems. It's nice to go to a supermarket and pick up a defined spec. system with an OS and other programs already installed. Just like buying a pre-packed bag of selected potatoes. For those of us who like to "pick our own potatoes", different sizes, shapes and varieties we run the risk that the potatoes simply won't like each other. Enough of the analogy. The problem for people who buy "off the shelf" systems is that they are not as hardware literate as us "techies, nerds, I prefer entusiasts" and spend a lot of time calling customer support or givng up. The whole idea of the PC is "personal", choose the pieces of hardware you want and install them. The compatability of components is getting much better than it was some years ago but with every new tech that arrives so do compatability problems.

I love the idea of "pick 'n' mix" PCs, I've been doing it for years but sometimes after messing around with components for hours, trying every possible configuration only to see no result is dissapointing. I guess I could buy a MAC but a MAC is just a supermarket PC. Let's hope component manufacturers think about the self-builder who sits at home with his or her PC in pieces on the floor trying to figure out what is wrong before releasing a piece of hardware with different or non-compatable standards.