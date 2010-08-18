Samsung forum

two problems with the Samsung 5600

by shock_estremo / August 18, 2010 8:46 AM PDT

I'm Italian. I have two problems with the Samsung 5600(cellular).
1: Do not save sms in memory card, it stops at 250 to 500.
2: Do not read a 2GB microSD (Nokia branded) but in menu>> settings> memory>> storage card details. Why?

Thanks!

two problems with the Samsung 5600
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 18, 2010 10:16 AM PDT

shock_estremo,

1. This may be related to the memory card.
2. Am I reading that you're not able to see the storage card details? Did you format the memory card? If not, try that. Otherwise, it may be an incompatible card (though, I'm not sure why it would be...)

--HDTech

2
by shock_estremo / August 18, 2010 11:20 AM PDT

Memory has been formatted with a PC. Tomorrow I will try with another card.
But the major problem concerns the sms, you know help me?I send the phone in assistance?but I prefer not...

2
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 18, 2010 5:15 PM PDT
In reply to: 2

shock_estremo,

If you're inquiring within the U.S., often times the carrier that you have service with can assist with updates or resetting the phone with special regional codes. This may fix the issue.

Outside of the U.S., I'm not sure how the cellular network is setup, but I would imagine that carriers might also have service centers that you can visit to have the phone looked at without needing to send it in... or no?

--HDTech

2
by shock_estremo / August 18, 2010 9:36 PM PDT
In reply to: 2

ok I'll try to show it in some samsung center in Italy.
thanks!

