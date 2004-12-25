two pc's with same problem

i have two compaq presarios with the same problem.
the monitor is black and looks like its in a sleep mode.
however it will not read a recovery disc or nothing.
is the hard drive gone or is there a simple solution.
please in desperate need of help.dont want to buy a new computer when i have two fairly new pcs
