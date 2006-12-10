Twinmos MMD628F Could not work after upgraded

I have recently bought a MMD 628F (with FM). It is not working well. I

think it is because of Firmware Upgrade.



This is my case's history:



I use Microsoft Windows XP, and recently I had done a Windows Repair.

Subsequently when I connected my USB Device (MMD628F) to my PC it was

not being assigned any Drive Letter and therefore not appearing on "My

Computer".



I then formatted the USB Device from Disk Management, but an Error

occured. The USB Device was still not assigned any Drive Letter, but

even worse, I had now split into 2 partitions which neither could be

deleted.



I then edited the SPTD and the Drive Letter problem was solved.

However, still when I connected the USB Device to my PC, 2 Removable

Storage Drives would appear, one with 15MB and the other with 1.8GB.

However, when my 628F would be disconnected from my PC and I would

check the available space it would tell me "18MB". I worked perfectly

well, but the storage had gone down to 18MB from almost 2GB!



I tried to solve the problem of "2 drives" by upgrading the firmware.

Until then, the mp3 player would work well as I already described.

Thinking I would solve the problem of "2 drives" I upgraded the USB

Device with the Right firmware (628F with FM). However, this made no

effect on the number of Drives, but my MMD628F stopped working (it

only shows a blue screen when turned on).



I then managed to solve the issue of the USB Device being split into 2

drives by doing a few low level formats and changing settings. It now

appears as One drive on "My Computer" with a total storage space of

1.9GB as it should be. I then disconnected it and turned it on, only

for it to display a blue screen and nothing else.



I then tried reinstalling the Firmware several times but with no

results. My MMD628F still show a blue screen when turned on.



Any ideas please? I'd like to try to downgrade the firmware but I can't find an older version of it.



Any thoughts or help is greatly appreciated.



PS. The warranty is over, it does not cover me any more.