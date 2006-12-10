Twinmos MMD628F Could not work after upgraded

I have recently bought a MMD 628F (with FM). It is not working well. I
think it is because of Firmware Upgrade.
This is my case's history:
I use Microsoft Windows XP, and recently I had done a Windows Repair.
Subsequently when I connected my USB Device (MMD628F) to my PC it was
not being assigned any Drive Letter and therefore not appearing on "My
Computer".
I then formatted the USB Device from Disk Management, but an Error
occured. The USB Device was still not assigned any Drive Letter, but
even worse, I had now split into 2 partitions which neither could be
deleted.
I then edited the SPTD and the Drive Letter problem was solved.
However, still when I connected the USB Device to my PC, 2 Removable
Storage Drives would appear, one with 15MB and the other with 1.8GB.
However, when my 628F would be disconnected from my PC and I would
check the available space it would tell me "18MB". I worked perfectly
well, but the storage had gone down to 18MB from almost 2GB!
I tried to solve the problem of "2 drives" by upgrading the firmware.
Until then, the mp3 player would work well as I already described.
Thinking I would solve the problem of "2 drives" I upgraded the USB
Device with the Right firmware (628F with FM). However, this made no
effect on the number of Drives, but my MMD628F stopped working (it
only shows a blue screen when turned on).
I then managed to solve the issue of the USB Device being split into 2
drives by doing a few low level formats and changing settings. It now
appears as One drive on "My Computer" with a total storage space of
1.9GB as it should be. I then disconnected it and turned it on, only
for it to display a blue screen and nothing else.
I then tried reinstalling the Firmware several times but with no
results. My MMD628F still show a blue screen when turned on.
Any ideas please? I'd like to try to downgrade the firmware but I can't find an older version of it.
Any thoughts or help is greatly appreciated.
PS. The warranty is over, it does not cover me any more.