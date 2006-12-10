Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

Twinmos MMD628F Could not work after upgraded

by Bhoed / December 10, 2006 6:23 PM PST

Hi All, Introduce myself as new comer is this forum... hopefully I can join this community. Actually I have some problem with new stuff, MP3 and Voice recorder that I just bought about a month. I bought Twinmos MMD628F just about a month ago...
Does anybody ever got problem after upgrade so this player in no longer work ??

Plz help me if some body have ever faced the same problem before..

Thanks guyz..

Actually a well known issue...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 11, 2006 1:00 AM PST

Across many MP3 players. If the "upgrade" kills the device you contact the maker to get it fixed or exchanged. If there is no service for the product you contact the seller and ask for a refund since ... there is no visible or viable support.

Bob

TwinMOS MMD628F not working after various faults
by Animatronica / April 8, 2007 9:47 AM PDT

I have recently bought a MMD 628F (with FM). It is not working well. I
think it is because of Firmware Upgrade.

This is my case's history:

I use Microsoft Windows XP, and recently I had done a Windows Repair.
Subsequently when I connected my USB Device (MMD628F) to my PC it was
not being assigned any Drive Letter and therefore not appearing on "My
Computer".

I then formatted the USB Device from Disk Management, but an Error
occured. The USB Device was still not assigned any Drive Letter, but
even worse, I had now split into 2 partitions which neither could be
deleted.

I then edited the SPTD and the Drive Letter problem was solved.
However, still when I connected the USB Device to my PC, 2 Removable
Storage Drives would appear, one with 15MB and the other with 1.8GB.
However, when my 628F would be disconnected from my PC and I would
check the available space it would tell me "18MB". I worked perfectly
well, but the storage had gone down to 18MB from almost 2GB!

I tried to solve the problem of "2 drives" by upgrading the firmware.
Until then, the mp3 player would work well as I already described.
Thinking I would solve the problem of "2 drives" I upgraded the USB
Device with the Right firmware (628F with FM). However, this made no
effect on the number of Drives, but my MMD628F stopped working (it
only shows a blue screen when turned on).

I then managed to solve the issue of the USB Device being split into 2
drives by doing a few low level formats and changing settings. It now
appears as One drive on "My Computer" with a total storage space of
1.9GB as it should be. I then disconnected it and turned it on, only
for it to display a blue screen and nothing else.

I then tried reinstalling the Firmware several times but with no
results. My MMD628F still show a blue screen when turned on.

Any ideas please? I'd like to try to downgrade the firmware but I can't find an older version of it.

Any thoughts or help is greatly appreciated.

PS. The warranty is over, it does not cover me any more.

You do know the MMD628F is ...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 8, 2007 11:10 AM PDT

Being offered as 512MB, 1 and 2GB and it's the same model? It appears to be one of those fake products that actually have a smaller flash inside and when people discover they can't put 2GB in the seller tells them they need a firmware upgrade.

The unit never was 2GB so how could a flash software upgrade fix this?

The scam doesn't seem to stop with more units sold daily.

Bob

TwinMOS MMD628F STILL not working.
by Animatronica / April 8, 2007 1:45 PM PDT

Bob, I honestly don't think you read my post.

For one thing, I stated that it has 1.80GB (which for some reason cleared up to 1.9GB) which is quite close to 2GB, so it's not a fake. Secondly, the seller did NOT tell me to do a firmware upgrade (I had a bad experience with them and will not ask them for support again, plus the warranty does not cover me anymore, so I'll wont bother with the incompetent staff). The reason I did the upgrade is written in my previous post.

I just need some information how to undo the firmware upgrade, or erase all the firmware data off the disk and install it again. Opinions about today's scams and TwinMOS simply won't help me or Bhoed in solving our problem.

To say the truth I think TwinMOS gave me good value for money. The player worked perfectly and smoothly, has unbeatable sound qualities etc. until I did a Windows Repair which screwed my whole system including my drive mapping which led me to foolishly upgrade the firmware.

Does anyone know how to undo the Firmware Upgrade or completely wipe the firmware data off the flash disk to enable me to install it from the beginning please?

And btw, I've sent TwinMOS an email. I'll post a reply as soon as I recieve one.


Thanks! Happy

Yes I read it.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 8, 2007 11:12 PM PDT

And the problem you note continues on with failed product, fake product and zero support.

Eventually consumers should learn from this and start buying the brand names as more and more of them get burned.

Bob

Same problem.
by Animatronica / April 8, 2007 11:29 PM PDT

Hey dude, did you manage to solve your TwinMOS MMD628F Firmware Upgrade problem? I'm having the same problem. What did you do?

MMD628f
by Firstwave1 / April 11, 2007 8:47 PM PDT
In reply to: Same problem.

I have the same problem as you guys.My MMD 628f played stopped changing it's folders.I flashed it hoping to solve the problem, but after that it shows only a blue screen.I emailed TwinMos but I don't have an answer still.Did you have?Maybe if we find another firmware we'll fix our players.

Yeah I sent them an email...
by Animatronica / April 12, 2007 1:48 AM PDT
In reply to: MMD628f

However I got a reply, which wasn't very helpful. It just said:

"Thank you for choosing TwinMOS MMD628F.

It seems that you did wrong operation on your player. Please solve the problem at your local or ask the dealer for RMA service.

Good luck!

TwinMOS After-sales Services Center"

I have tried searching the Net for an older version of the firmware but I haven't found it anywhere. Looks like TwinMOS haven't really caught up in the field. It's practically non existant on the net in regards to mp3 players.

Any ideas mate?

Post Script
by Animatronica / April 12, 2007 1:50 AM PDT

And yes, the same happens to me. I only get a blue screen. However I played around with the buttons and I think I recorded something by mistake cos when I connected it to my USB and accessed the folders I found 2 small WAV files.

Which completely mystified me.

Small wave file
by Firstwave1 / April 13, 2007 7:52 PM PDT
In reply to: Post Script

I've found one small wave file, too.Maybe the player works but it can't display anything on it's screen.I've sent an email too but i don't have a reply yet.

Did you get a reply?
by Animatronica / April 20, 2007 8:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Small wave file

Did you get a reply?

My mp3 player still shows it's own version of the blue screen of death.

Tried like a zillion low level formats, in vain.

Sounds like I'll just have to dump it and get another one or some different make.

MMD 628F
by Firstwave1 / May 29, 2007 7:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Did you get a reply?

I found out that the player is actually working.Try to press "Menu" and then "Play".It works but may be needs samo pictures to display on screen.If we find these pictures from somewhere we will solve the problem.

Did you solve your MP3 problem?
by Animatronica / January 12, 2008 11:37 AM PST
In reply to: MMD 628F

Did you do anything about it? I've tried repairing it today after all this time.

I think I'm just gonna buy an iPod and leave this piece of crap be.

