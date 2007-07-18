Contact your ISP if necessary.
Kees
CNET's Forum on Windows legacy operating systems, (XP, 2000/NT, ME, & Windows 95/98) is the best source for finding help or getting troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows 2003 Server, Windows installation, adding and removing programs, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, and other OS-related questions.
TWINGE ATTACK Detect
could anyone tell me what that is / means? i checked my router(D-link) log and had 8 pages built up of this: TWINGE ATTACK Detect and the packets were all dropped.
Any feedback would be great!
Thanks
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.