TV will not connect to wireless network

Try a simpler WiFi password.
Kees_B
October 2, 2012 11:25 PM PDT
Note the old one, so you can change it back if it doesn't make a difference. Otherwise, you'll have to change it in all your devices, even it it was no help. Passwords with character like %, #, " or ë might not work.
Also try (just for experiment!) totally no encryption at all (no WEB, no WPA, nothing).
Automatic IP-address should be fine.
And there might be a Mac-filtering in your router? Although I don't think so, if your guests' devices work.
Kees
I have your answer
Okay so i must really be a nice guy as it took me 1hr to join CNET to reply your question ...... ha ha
I currently own the Samsung UN60ES8000FXZA which is the big brother of yours ....... i was having the same issues with you (started from when i upgraded firmware to (ver.1035.2) a few days ago
I noticed the system would see my SSID but would not connect .... i tried everything to no avail, reset everything multiple times ... nothing worked
I called Samsung Support, rep sounded irritated all through and was of no help, she had me do a soft reset (under self diagnosis) ..... the issue with this is that it only resets the TV and not the network settings
Here is the solution ......... strong disclaimer too but it should reresh your network settings
You have to do a hard reset to the tv:
1. Turn off the Samsung TV.
2. Press "Mute," then "1," "8," "2" and "Power" on the remote. The service menu appears.
3. Choose "Factory Reset." The Samsung TV will be reset to its original, factory settings.
Ensure you do not touch any of the other settings when you are in this service menu except reset.
The TV will restart and just set it up all over !
No network connection
Thanks for your suggestion. The reset did not work (though I did find out how to establish voice and motion control).
It recognizes the SSID but will not connect. And, I still don;t get it as the Blu Ray connects to wireless network perfectly.
Still no internet connection
I have followed all the steps outlined in the answers here. The TV installer returned and tested the connection using a wired connection (and it worked fine). Samsung suggested using the hotspot from the iphone to make a final determination if it was my router or tv issue. When the TV would not connect to the hotspot either, Samsung concluded it was a TV problem. Today, the installers returned with replacement parts (new board, wifi card, etc...). Still no internet connection. They said it is 100% an issue with the brand of router.
I am now two months into this and will go the the last resort of replacing the router. Any suggestion on brand and what I should upgrade to? Currently running a Netgear WGT624 and, again, every wireless device, including the Samsung bluray, connects fine....except this dang TV.
Yes, some routers don't work.
R. Proffitt
October 31, 2012 4:14 AM PDT
It's very few and very rare. I thought the Netgear model was fine but again, I have no details about settings and channel and more. So quite the stumper.
-> In this case I'd not replace the working router and go for a Client device like this one at link.
http://www.amazon.com/NETGEAR-WNCE2001-Universal-Internet-Adapter/dp/B007CO5DZ4/
I use one of those and the neat part is I can power it off one of the TV's USB ports.
Bob
service menu works for me
Thank you very much!,
TV / UN32EH5300
Router / Dlink 880L
Since i changed my router from dlink 6xx to 880L) it was not possible for me to connect to my new Dlink DIR 880L (before it was ok with my old router...)
i can see SSID but no connection check your password...
Wired was working so i try to update firmware, try reset settings, try to change network ssid, password, wep/wpa/no password, try 2.4hz, 5 ghz , guest ssid... nothing works
also try online assistance result in :
"the issue would be with the internal tv wi-fi adapter"
"ok can i reset wifi settings"
"no its impossible"
"you need to file online service request"
....
just the fact to enter Service menu with your trick (mute 1 8 2 power) without changing anything or doing factory settings and wifi connection was back!!!
i can understand people from assistance don't want us to play with service menu but sorry i bought this tv in Us and now live in Canada, the idea was to sent it to back to US
BIG JOKE
I can't believe it!
Slimrd
October 1, 2016 8:04 PM PDT
It worked. Great. Thanks so much. Samsung 55" 9000. 2015 model
Thanks
This worked on my Westinghouse as well. Easy fix, restore to defaults scan wifi boom done.
Remote control
My Samsung remote has no number keypad.
Factory Reset resolved my wireless connection issues
Hello, just wanted to thank whoever posted that suggestion from Samsung.
I basically turned off the Samsung TV, pressed Mute, 1,8,2 and power.
I choosed "Factory Reset".
When I turned on the TV again it automatically recognized my Wireless Router.
It worked.
Thank you,
MGArt
this method worked for me
this method worked for my samsung smart tv(7series)
1.try resetting the tv and modem.
2.check for latest updates for tv manually and if possible do the manual update.
3.connect the tv with router using lan cable.
4. open network settings and search for networks. enter the password.
5. open network settings and select network status.(it should show connected)
6. now disconnect the lan cable and check the network status.(it displayed connected for me)
best of luck:)
Change your wireless channel.
I was having the same problem. I finally contacted my router manufacturer. I have a D-Link DIR-880L. They told me to set the 2.4GHz channel to 1 instead of automatic. After rebooting the router the TV connected automatically after I selected my network.
Tv will not connect or see SSID
Out of total frustration, this is what I did. I unplugged the TV, then held down the Power Button on TV and plugged in at the same time, hey what do ya know, then it worked!
Another possible fix - Change Wifi Region Code
TG2Cnet
March 9, 2017 12:14 AM PST
Found elsewhere, and additional steps to get into the Engineering / Tech menu ...
https://wiki.samygo.tv/index.php?title=The_Service_Menu_%28ES-series%29
My case, once in the Engineering menu, went to options -> Sub Options, and then found the region for wifi was set to S .. several places recommended trying A .. I did so, and this allowed the Samsung UN32EH5300 series to activate networking.
On my set, with power off .. on the Remote .. press Mute, then 1 -> 8 -> 2 ... then power on like normal and in less than 30 seconds you'll have the Engineer's Menu .. go to options -> sub options ... here be careful you have to arrow up/down to get to the item you want .. arrows left / right cause the the field item to change.
If your region code is S .. try A .. and try others. I couldn't find a list of what the codes were or why changing them worked ...
Bless you TG2Cnet
After trying about a hundred suggested fixes in the last couple of days since I got this computer, this fix is the one that finally worked for me
This fix worked for me!
TG2Cnet, yours was the magic answer that worked for me as well, thank you!
I have a Samsung UN55ES6500, and the symptom was similar to others: wifi simply stopped working. I don't know what changed, I had the same wifi router, I don't recall updating firmware on anything, but one day the wifi stopped connecting.
I had tried the other recommended solutions here (thanks everyone for posting those!), but ultimately it was changing the region from "S" to "A" as suggested by TG2Cnet that got my wifi working again!
Thanks for posting. I was ready to purchase an ethernet wifi extender and plug that into the ethernet port, but fortunately this solution worked.
Bryan
This may help
I have Comcast so when I called they instructed me to disconnect the coaxial cable from the TV as well as the power cord all while the tv is on..wait 30 seconds and then reconnect first, the coaxial cable, and then then the power cord. After, I went ahead and selected my wireless info from the menu, input the password and it was back. Mind you I had previously done a "soft reset" as suggested by others prior to calling them and getting this information. It may help to do a soft reset first and then following the above instructions.
Samsung UN55MU9000 suddenly stopped connecting to WIFI
Kimx10
January 4, 2018 8:26 AM PST
I tried changing my password to something shorter and easier and the second i did that, the internet only on my Samsung tv didnt want to connect. I googled for like 2 weeks straight and none of the solutions worked for me.
So in the end I decided to switch the “IP settings AND DNS Settings” back to “Obtain Automatically” (in IP settings on the tv)
Then I went to the Configuration site that is on the back of your router (http:// something something) and turned on the GUEST Wifi option. Gave that a new password and VOILA! Finally after a good few weeks of trying to figure this issue out.
Everyone on google had the same answers and nothing worked for me. Hope this helped someone!
Samsung TV not connecting to wifi
socceroj
February 19, 2018 3:11 PM PST
Ok, after many phone calls with Samsung reps located in the Dominican Republic, I was finally able to get to a maintenance tech. He came to the house with a new commo board, but when he tried the old one first and he immediately connected. I was dumb founded. I asked him to take the unit off line and let me try. When I did, I could not connect. (i was typing the letters/number on the on screen key board) He merely tried to hide his smile and explained to me that when check mark appears on the letter, you must wait for the checkmark to disappear, then click the letter you wanted, otherwise it puts in the checkmark. The check marks usually show up after six letters. tried it a bunch of times, and I am up and running, every time.