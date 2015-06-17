TVs & Home Theaters forum

Question

tv recording and time managing

by rfloydlewis / June 17, 2015 4:30 PM PDT

i live in a retirement village which provides a hybrid cable service contracted from other satellite providers.such as direct, dish and comcast. i would like to record content for later viewing and i would like to be able to stop a show for a short time and restart it without losing content. i have looked at Tivo and Channelmaster. Are there other options and what are good and bad elements of the two named.?

All Answers

Not really.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2015 4:39 PM PDT

All the others appear to get into trouble over content usage rights.

I fear that many that dive into these don't want to know that the content is not ours to do what we want like this.

response
by rfloydlewis / June 17, 2015 8:16 PM PDT

of the two tivo seems the most flexible. it is less expensive for the hardware but , of course , there is the monthly software charge.

thank you for responding

