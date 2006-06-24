Hello! I have some problems with getting my laptop screen 'on' my television... HELP!
I have a laptop (Toshiba Satellite M45-S355), with an Intel graphics media accelerator 900, 10-128 MB internal (UMA) shared video memory and TV-Out (S-video), working with OS Windows XP Home Edition. Furthermore, I have a Sony Triniton Television with input a rear terminal 21-pin connector (CENELEC standard) including audio/video input and RGB input. I connected my laptop with my TV using S-video cable, Y-adapter audio cables and a scart adapter. I've search the internet and tried some things on my computer, but my TV screen stays blank!!! I have no idea how to fix this, and I really hope there is someone how can help me! Thanks!!!
