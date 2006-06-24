Computer Help forum

General discussion

TV-OUT?!

by mar_jo / June 24, 2006 10:15 PM PDT

Hello! I have some problems with getting my laptop screen 'on' my television... HELP!
I have a laptop (Toshiba Satellite M45-S355), with an Intel graphics media accelerator 900, 10-128 MB internal (UMA) shared video memory and TV-Out (S-video), working with OS Windows XP Home Edition. Furthermore, I have a Sony Triniton Television with input a rear terminal 21-pin connector (CENELEC standard) including audio/video input and RGB input. I connected my laptop with my TV using S-video cable, Y-adapter audio cables and a scart adapter. I've search the internet and tried some things on my computer, but my TV screen stays blank!!! I have no idea how to fix this, and I really hope there is someone how can help me! Thanks!!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: TV-OUT?!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: TV-OUT?!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) do you want to use the TV as your monitor?? You can't....
by Gakada / June 25, 2006 2:43 AM PDT
In reply to: TV-OUT?!
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well, you can, but
by chuckieu / June 25, 2006 3:55 AM PDT

you'll hate it. All you need is the S-Video cable (it has audio and video both) if you have S-video in on the TV.
Going into the aux connection is easiest. The problem is probably the tv-out part of your laptop. Has to be set to show desktop image on 2nd monitor (TV) or on both. Tried
this last week (again)on a newer monitor type TV, still sucked. May take some fiddling. Hint, the channel may be 3 or 4, or something else entirely. chuck

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: TV-out
by basesloaded190 / June 25, 2006 4:57 AM PDT
In reply to: TV-OUT?!

Well it's not too hard to get this working.

First, go and find the Intel Graphics Media Accelerator icon in the bottom right of your screen in the system tray. Right click on it and select graphics properties. Chose display devices, select your televsion, and hit apply.

Keep in mind that if your TV isn't high def, than the TV will only be good for watch movies from your laptop. All of the text will be undreadable.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.