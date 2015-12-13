TV not ahowing files in usb

Hello,
I have samaung LED TV (UA39EH5003RSUN)
I use a 4GB USB drive to watch videos on it, currently i don't have access to a working computer so i bought a micro usb to usb adapter to move videos from my android phone to the USB Drive, but the TV doesn't (recognize) the files even though it's the same format.
I moved the files from the usb to computer then moved it back to the usb and it worked as usual on TV.
Tried changing the file name of the videos and named them 1,2 and 3 (MP4 Is the extension)
Only one got read or recognized by the TV which is 1.mp4
Can I get over this problem?
Thanks
