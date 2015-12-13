Samsung forum

Question

TV not ahowing files in usb

by Moamr96 / December 13, 2015 10:50 PM PST

Hello,
I have samaung LED TV (UA39EH5003RSUN)
I use a 4GB USB drive to watch videos on it, currently i don't have access to a working computer so i bought a micro usb to usb adapter to move videos from my android phone to the USB Drive, but the TV doesn't (recognize) the files even though it's the same format.
I moved the files from the usb to computer then moved it back to the usb and it worked as usual on TV.
Tried changing the file name of the videos and named them 1,2 and 3 (MP4 Is the extension)
Only one got read or recognized by the TV which is 1.mp4
Can I get over this problem?
Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: TV not ahowing files in usb
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: TV not ahowing files in usb
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Samsung forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.