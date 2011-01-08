TV Contol or Receiver Control

Yes - it is Fitchburg WI.



The receiver I currently have is a Pioneer VSX-D608. And it does have multichannel analog inputs. I am currently using a VCR as the channel selector, and the TV is a CRT. Video signal is via cable (Charter).



I am seriously behind the time in upgrading - but there have been certain priorities. However the time is right now to make the change.



I will be upgrading the cable to have a box to do the HD. My inintal thoughts, again, were to upgrade the receiver so I could switch input sources using the receiver to the TV via HDMI. But then I started to realize that the TV's are touting all the switching options. That got me thinking about alternatives.



I was looking at a Samsung TV. The manual actually suggested hooking up the audio via the optical connections. I haven't yet pulled out my reciever to verify this, but I do believe that that interface is a possiblity on my receiver.



But I must admit that I am likey still thinking about this in the analog world and not the digital world. Pepe7 - you bring up codex's. I guess I hadn't thought about where the aduio decoding is done.



Got to run for now - - I do appreciate all comments.