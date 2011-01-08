TVs & Home Theaters forum

by Fitchburg_Dave / January 8, 2011 12:16 PM PST

My current master system is in need of an update. The receiver I have doesn't support HDMI. So I started to look at updating the receiver. Then I came to realize that there are two options as to master control. That of control through the TV - with an audio out to the receiver, or the conrol through the receiver.

I am looking for your thoughts on the direction of industry, and your setups.

My initial thoughts were to use the receiver as the master, with the TV as the monitor. In part because the multiple connection wires could be contained/hidden near the receiver. If the TV is the master control then everything needs to be connected to it. Maybe making a larger connection cable bundle.

It seems that the TV's are expanding their options as to connectivitiy. Where are the large screen monitors (55in or larger)?
If I do not not need the switching options for the receiver it becomes just an amplifier (maybe with a tuner and ipod player). I can reduce the cost's with elimination of video switching features in the receiver.

Comments?

TV Contol or Receiver Control
4 total posts
Collapse -
Fitchburg?
by Pepe7 / January 8, 2011 12:24 PM PST

As in Fitchburg, WI?

I'm wondering if it might also be useful for you to be specific about the equipment you currently have and want to retain. Just to get our options on the table ;).

That said, I'd still wager you may have options using the current receiver lacking HDMI. For example, does it have multi-channel analog inputs? If so, you could pick up a blu ray player that decodes onboard and passes the DolbyHD signal via PCM/multi-channel analog to the receiver/speakers. I wouldn't really bother as much with using an HDTV as a control center to pass along audio since receivers do it so well, even the lower priced models. The HDTVs that actually have audio-ouput usually can only do it via digital optical and that also leaves out blu ray codecs. I see receivers serving as controllers being better and more flexible than any HDTV.

Collapse -
TV Contol or Receiver Control
by Fitchburg_Dave / January 9, 2011 12:16 PM PST
In reply to: Fitchburg?

Yes - it is Fitchburg WI.

The receiver I currently have is a Pioneer VSX-D608. And it does have multichannel analog inputs. I am currently using a VCR as the channel selector, and the TV is a CRT. Video signal is via cable (Charter).

I am seriously behind the time in upgrading - but there have been certain priorities. However the time is right now to make the change.

I will be upgrading the cable to have a box to do the HD. My inintal thoughts, again, were to upgrade the receiver so I could switch input sources using the receiver to the TV via HDMI. But then I started to realize that the TV's are touting all the switching options. That got me thinking about alternatives.

I was looking at a Samsung TV. The manual actually suggested hooking up the audio via the optical connections. I haven't yet pulled out my reciever to verify this, but I do believe that that interface is a possiblity on my receiver.

But I must admit that I am likey still thinking about this in the analog world and not the digital world. Pepe7 - you bring up codex's. I guess I hadn't thought about where the aduio decoding is done.

Got to run for now - - I do appreciate all comments.

Collapse -
Options-connections
by Pepe7 / January 9, 2011 11:35 PM PST

With a Charter box you *may* still be able to make an HDMI connection to the HDTV for video, and also a digital optical connection to the AV receiver to pass along DD5.1 audio. You wouldn't want the audio going from Charter box to HDTV and back to the reaceiver. FWIW, right now with your current components you have no way to pass along surround sound from your cable provider. Audio going from the Samsung HDTV is only useful if the HDTV also serves as a tuner and you lack a HD box/DVR/etc.

I spent a good chunk of my life in the Mad-City ;).

