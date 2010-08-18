Turning on/off problem with Samsung Plasma HPT-4234X/XAA

I have 8 of these televisions and one of them started the powering off and clicking issue a few days ago and I removed it from the wall and unplugged it and started searching online to determine the problem and have come across several consumers that have run into this issue, I even came across the class action for the LN series of LCD tv's with the capacitor issues. I called Samsung's 800 number and spoke with a guy by the name of Maverick who told me I would have to pay $300 to have it looked at, after explaining to him that I was unhappy with that and I wanted to speak to a supervisor he told me all 7 of them were busy right now, I told him I would wait, he placed me on hold for maybe 15 seconds and comes back and says "OK one is available now" and then dumps me back into the main customer service que. The next person I spoke to was named Shy and she had to go through all of my information and the television information all over again and then puts me on hold and tells me the same thing, I'm responsible for having to pay for the tech visit. She then tells me that she can transfer me to Executive Customer Relations to see if they are willing to help me. I have been on hold now for 35 minutes waiting for them to answer. I will keep you posted but I agree, there needs to be a class action lawsuit for this, the downer part for me is that I own 8 of these lovely pieces of what will become wall art!!