Turning on/off problem with Samsung Plasma HPT-4234X/XAA

by taylor206 / August 17, 2010 2:08 PM PDT

I am having a similar problem that I have noticed on other models on this and other forums. The TV just cut off on its own and starts clicking. Then it will cut back on all on its own and work for a while before starting the cycle all over again. There is no consistency to this. I have tried switching out surge protectors and on different outlets on a different circuit. I did some research on other forums and found that some people were suggesting that there is a common problem with capacitors on the power board. I called the 800 #, but they told me that I needed to try to reset it first before doing anything else. I try to hold the exit button down as I was told, but it never goes into any mode to reset. Also, is there a firmware fix or something else that can fix this easily? I am out of warranty and really don't want to pay for a repair bill if I don't have to. Especially if there is an inherent problem. Any help resetting and/or firmware, or anything I can try would be greatly appreciated.

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 18, 2010 5:40 AM PDT

taylor206,

I'm sorry to hear that you're having a problem with your unit.

The firmware update can be found here: (Downloads Tab > Firmware)

http://tinyurl.com/3yqf2tq

If you're not sure if the unit will stay on during the update, I'd recommend having a technician inspect the unit. I wouldn't attempt performing the update unless you're able to be sure the power won't be interrupted during the install. It has to finish, or the unit may not power back on.

If you need further assistance, call 800-SAMSUNG and speak with a customer service agent - they can also help set up a service technician if needed.

--HDTech

by taylor206 / August 18, 2010 7:47 AM PDT

Thank you for the link. It is hard to say, as the tv stays on sometimes longer than others. How likely is it that the update will work, and are there any instructions on how to do it? I appreciate your help.

by taylor206 / August 18, 2010 7:47 AM PDT

Do you have any information on how to reset the TV?

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 18, 2010 4:41 PM PDT

taylor206,

It's extremely difficult to know for any individual set.

If the firmware update doesn't fix the issue, it'd probably be best to either consider having a technician come out and inspect the unit, or in some cases, even purchase a new one - depending on the cost of repair.

In some cases, it can be a power supply issue, or a board issue. But before we get to that, the firmware may handle the issue.

I don't have a reset sequence for that model. Let me check with one of my TV guys to see if they know.

--HDTech

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / August 20, 2010 5:42 PM PDT

Just to follow up:

I did check on the reset, and one of the other technicians noted that this model doesn't have a reset option.

The best I can recommend is to have the unit inspected by a technician.

--HDTech

by taylor206 / August 23, 2010 12:08 PM PDT

Ok, thank you for your help!

by prunedac / August 28, 2010 4:12 AM PDT

I'm having the exact same problem with an hpt4264. Drives me crazy that these are reoccuring problems with Samsung flat screens and Samsung will not take accountability for this flaw. Does anybody know of a class action lawsuit supporting consumers against Samsung?

by taylor206 / August 28, 2010 10:19 AM PDT

I don't know of any, but I for one would sign on!!! Especially since I didn't get it for cheap, like they are today. I paid about $1500 for mine for not quite 3 years of use. There are way too many people online having the same problem. Wish I had bought a cheap Vizio or something. It was a tough pill to swallow that my best course of action may be to buy another one!!! $500 a year to basically rent a TV and have a huge paper weight left over sucks!!!! Let me know if you find anything, and I'll do the same.

by Mykey701 / January 23, 2012 9:21 AM PST

I have 8 of these televisions and one of them started the powering off and clicking issue a few days ago and I removed it from the wall and unplugged it and started searching online to determine the problem and have come across several consumers that have run into this issue, I even came across the class action for the LN series of LCD tv's with the capacitor issues. I called Samsung's 800 number and spoke with a guy by the name of Maverick who told me I would have to pay $300 to have it looked at, after explaining to him that I was unhappy with that and I wanted to speak to a supervisor he told me all 7 of them were busy right now, I told him I would wait, he placed me on hold for maybe 15 seconds and comes back and says "OK one is available now" and then dumps me back into the main customer service que. The next person I spoke to was named Shy and she had to go through all of my information and the television information all over again and then puts me on hold and tells me the same thing, I'm responsible for having to pay for the tech visit. She then tells me that she can transfer me to Executive Customer Relations to see if they are willing to help me. I have been on hold now for 35 minutes waiting for them to answer. I will keep you posted but I agree, there needs to be a class action lawsuit for this, the downer part for me is that I own 8 of these lovely pieces of what will become wall art!!

by rbalot / March 9, 2012 3:37 AM PST

that others do as well. Those that had the 2009 TV sets and before were all part of a class action suit. Perhaps we can do some research and find the same lawyers that spearheaded that effort. If not, if no one wants to fight this battle, then perhaps we can just purchase the boards ourselves and forgo the labor charge for someone to come to the house and insert the boards for us. My colleague had the same issue, but fortunately enough for him, his unit (UN55B8500XFXZA same as mine) started to act up just as his warranty was expiring and thus SAMSUNG extended the warranty to cover it. As for me...well, I'm a year out of warranty and so I'm screwed like everyone else. When I spoke to the local tech assigned to my case, they told me that I would be about $750 out of pocket. Find me the boards and I'll replace them myself. My colleague watched the worked performed and it's like removing the boards from a PC.

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 9, 2012 3:54 AM PST
