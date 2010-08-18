Turning on/off problem with Samsung Plasma HPT-4234X/XAA

taylor206,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having a problem with your unit.
The firmware update can be found here: (Downloads Tab > Firmware)
http://tinyurl.com/3yqf2tq
If you're not sure if the unit will stay on during the update, I'd recommend having a technician inspect the unit. I wouldn't attempt performing the update unless you're able to be sure the power won't be interrupted during the install. It has to finish, or the unit may not power back on.
If you need further assistance, call 800-SAMSUNG and speak with a customer service agent - they can also help set up a service technician if needed.
--HDTech
I am having a similar problem that I have noticed on other models on this and other forums. The TV just cut off on its own and starts clicking. Then it will cut back on all on its own and work for a while before starting the cycle all over again. There is no consistency to this. I have tried switching out surge protectors and on different outlets on a different circuit. I did some research on other forums and found that some people were suggesting that there is a common problem with capacitors on the power board. I called the 800 #, but they told me that I needed to try to reset it first before doing anything else. I try to hold the exit button down as I was told, but it never goes into any mode to reset. Also, is there a firmware fix or something else that can fix this easily? I am out of warranty and really don't want to pay for a repair bill if I don't have to. Especially if there is an inherent problem. Any help resetting and/or firmware, or anything I can try would be greatly appreciated.