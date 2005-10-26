Tungsten line v. Smartphone...

I am in the middle of the same conundrum myself. I was just planning to buy a GSM/PDA and sign up with Cingular. However, Cingular is telling me if I use an unlocked phone I will always be roaming and voice mail and data services will suffer. Personally, I think this is crap but it is the company line. However, tons of people on this forum say they do it with out issue. I have bought many phones off Ebay when I was with Verizon and never had an issue.
I think I am going to do the two device thing so I do not have to take the risk of buying an incompatible phone/PDA. Maybe just maybe I will go with Sprint and save myself some trouble. I have seen some G1000s at reasonable prices.
I know, it's like comparing apples to oranges, so I apologize if my question causes some consternation. My conundrum is this: my old Clie conflicts with my wife's new Tungsten E Palm Desktop setup, so I was thinking about going Smartphone so as to not crash my computer when hotsyncing as well as to minimize the amount of gadgetry I carry around. However, I'm turned off by the pricetag of a new 650 (I'm in the middle of my Verizon contract, so no "new every two" promotion here). Hence, I'm considering picking up a used Treo 600 on Ebay, but I'm skeptical that it will hold up for me, especially given the lukewarm reviews I've read.
Used 600s go for about $200. My question is this: is it worth rolling the dice with a second-hand Treo when I can get a solid PDA (like the Tungsten E) for the same price (or a little more for what seems to be a fabulous TX) but be stuck with two gadets instead of one? I don't want to have a lemon Smartphone that no one will service!
Thanks for your help.