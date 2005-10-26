Tungsten line v. Smartphone...

First off, i u have another PC in the house, consider installing the PD app for Clie on that machine. There won't be any conflict on independant PCs.



how comfortable are u buying used from Ebay?



If you do buy, check out user feedback, what their buyer satisfaction/return policy is. If it doesn't look like they're too accomadating to potential lemons and problems, it probably won't be worth it.



I initially refused to buy used PDAs, but ended up buying a somewhat used T|T3 on Ebay, a backup used T|T3 on Ebay again, and a still new, sealed in box zod2. My first T3 I'm glad to say still works just dandy. With cell phones, it's a different yet same issue at the same time. In contrast to long ago, i bought a new z71 over a year ago from Staples in store for $200 + $80 for the ext warr. Didn't really use the ext warr, but it was moreso for peace of mind.



A tr600 is a good device. There r also many rave reviews for it too. That's not to say negative reviews are bogus. I'm sure many of them are geniune too. Unfortunately, only u can gauge the risk of if you have problems with a used tr600, would it be worth it to contact the buyer or manufacturer... if that's even an option, or to just buy a new one if there's nothign left to try. As for 2 gadgets, i personally find that an acceptable situation. I have a cellphone belt clip. That really frees up some pocket space for keys, wallet, PDA, and other stuff too, so it really isn't that big of a hassle. YMMV.