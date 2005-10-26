Phones forum

General discussion

Tungsten line v. Smartphone...

by samuelpm / October 26, 2005 1:59 AM PDT

I know, it's like comparing apples to oranges, so I apologize if my question causes some consternation. My conundrum is this: my old Clie conflicts with my wife's new Tungsten E Palm Desktop setup, so I was thinking about going Smartphone so as to not crash my computer when hotsyncing as well as to minimize the amount of gadgetry I carry around. However, I'm turned off by the pricetag of a new 650 (I'm in the middle of my Verizon contract, so no "new every two" promotion here). Hence, I'm considering picking up a used Treo 600 on Ebay, but I'm skeptical that it will hold up for me, especially given the lukewarm reviews I've read.

Used 600s go for about $200. My question is this: is it worth rolling the dice with a second-hand Treo when I can get a solid PDA (like the Tungsten E) for the same price (or a little more for what seems to be a fabulous TX) but be stuck with two gadets instead of one? I don't want to have a lemon Smartphone that no one will service!

Thanks for your help.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Tungsten line v. Smartphone...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Tungsten line v. Smartphone...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Same situation
by m3harri / October 27, 2005 4:53 PM PDT

I am in the middle of the same conundrum myself. I was just planning to buy a GSM/PDA and sign up with Cingular. However, Cingular is telling me if I use an unlocked phone I will always be roaming and voice mail and data services will suffer. Personally, I think this is crap but it is the company line. However, tons of people on this forum say they do it with out issue. I have bought many phones off Ebay when I was with Verizon and never had an issue.
I think I am going to do the two device thing so I do not have to take the risk of buying an incompatible phone/PDA. Maybe just maybe I will go with Sprint and save myself some trouble. I have seen some G1000s at reasonable prices.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
many factors here
by ackmondual / October 31, 2005 1:09 PM PST

First off, i u have another PC in the house, consider installing the PD app for Clie on that machine. There won't be any conflict on independant PCs.

how comfortable are u buying used from Ebay?

If you do buy, check out user feedback, what their buyer satisfaction/return policy is. If it doesn't look like they're too accomadating to potential lemons and problems, it probably won't be worth it.

I initially refused to buy used PDAs, but ended up buying a somewhat used T|T3 on Ebay, a backup used T|T3 on Ebay again, and a still new, sealed in box zod2. My first T3 I'm glad to say still works just dandy. With cell phones, it's a different yet same issue at the same time. In contrast to long ago, i bought a new z71 over a year ago from Staples in store for $200 + $80 for the ext warr. Didn't really use the ext warr, but it was moreso for peace of mind.

A tr600 is a good device. There r also many rave reviews for it too. That's not to say negative reviews are bogus. I'm sure many of them are geniune too. Unfortunately, only u can gauge the risk of if you have problems with a used tr600, would it be worth it to contact the buyer or manufacturer... if that's even an option, or to just buy a new one if there's nothign left to try. As for 2 gadgets, i personally find that an acceptable situation. I have a cellphone belt clip. That really frees up some pocket space for keys, wallet, PDA, and other stuff too, so it really isn't that big of a hassle. YMMV.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.