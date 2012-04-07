Speakeasy forum

Tulsa: On edge of race war?

by James Denison / April 7, 2012 1:10 PM PDT
The latest in race based violence in Tulsa, precipitated originally by the Trayvon shooting in Sanford. I wonder how many remember that Tulsa was the scene about 100 years ago of the most violent race war in this country, if you don't count the "Indian wars".


The city's police chief had strong words of warning Saturday for the
man behind the shootings that left three people dead and two more
critically wounded: "We're coming for you."

Chief Chuck Jordan described the attacks, all of which occurred early Friday, as "vicious and cowardly."

All five victims were black, leaving Tulsa's black community on edge.

What started this reaction was a black on elderly white crime in which the 85 year old woman died. The husband who is older lived through the attack.

More about the Straits and 19 yr old attacker Tyrone Woodfork.
Race based violence on blacks...by a white person?
by JP Bill / April 7, 2012 2:14 PM PDT

Come on James....

I know...
by James Denison / April 7, 2012 3:03 PM PDT

...it's difficult to believe....

I don't do roll call
by James Denison / April 8, 2012 4:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Perhaps in your mind.

so really don't know who has how many members. If Al's any indicator, a one man circus can accomplish as much as an army of racist.

RE: a one man circus
by JP Bill / April 8, 2012 5:24 AM PDT
In reply to: I don't do roll call

a one man circus can accomplish as much as an army of racist.

I've notice that.

no war
by mylovem / April 8, 2012 4:49 PM PDT

wash there is no war an more. Happy

